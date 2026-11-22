Donald Trump Reposts Democrat's 'TrumpCare' Universal Health Care Plan — as Senator-Elect Offers to Put Prez's Name on Gold Insurance Cards
Nov. 22 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has shared a Democrat's proposal to provide universal health care across the U.S., featuring a gold insurance card bearing his name and signature.
Trump reposted a screenshot of Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's November 12 message on Truth Social on Saturday, November 21, without adding any comment.
The proposal, dubbed "TrumpCare," is an attempt by the progressive Democrat to persuade the president to support a Medicare for All-style health care system.
The move came hours after Trump expressed interest in reaching bipartisan agreements with Democrats on health care following their midterm election victories. However, his decision to share the proposal does not confirm that he supports the plan.
Trump Reposts Democrat's TrumpCare Pitch
El-Sayed's original X post featured mock-ups of a gold-colored insurance card with Trump's name and signature.
"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave," the senator-elect wrote alongside the images.
The physician, who campaigned on Medicare for All, has repeatedly appealed to Trump's interest in branding by suggesting the president could put his name on a universal health care program.
Following the repost, El-Sayed responded on X, "Let's get to work, then. Ready when you are."
He also told FOX 2 Detroit, "President Trump, give me a call. I'm happy to chat."
Gold Card Offer To Put Prez's Name on It
The proposed insurance card is designed to carry Trump's branding, with its gold appearance echoing the administration's Trump Gold Card immigration program for wealthy foreign nationals.
El-Sayed further promoted the idea in a November 17 video, in which he stood beside a framed mock-up of the card and made a direct appeal to the president.
"You want to be the most popular president in the history of America. There's one way to do that. TrumpCare for All. It's really popular. People really want healthcare. You can put your name all over it. You can even give them a gold card," he said.
Universal Plan Modeled on Medicare for All
El-Sayed's proposal is based on Medicare for All, a single-payer approach that would replace most private health insurance with government-funded coverage for Americans.
The former Detroit health director has argued that the system should guarantee access to medical care throughout a person's life, without premiums, deductibles, or copayments.
In a statement following Trump's repost, El-Sayed said he was prepared to work with lawmakers including Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Bernie Sanders, Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren if the president genuinely wanted to pursue universal coverage.
The senator-elect's proposal has not been established as a legislative agreement with the White House.
White House Previously Slammed The Idea
The White House had previously pushed back against El-Sayed's health care proposal.
Spokeswoman Allison Schuster told Fox News Digital that the plan "should really be called 'Medicare for None'" because it "destroys access to the life-saving care Americans rely on daily."
Trump's repost therefore stands in contrast to the administration's earlier criticism, although neither the president nor the White House has confirmed a change in its position.
Democrats are preparing to take control of both chambers of Congress on January 3, following their midterm victories. Trump has also indicated that he expects to negotiate with the incoming Democratic majority, even as he considers using his veto power against legislation he opposes.