President Donald Trump has shared a Democrat's proposal to provide universal health care across the U.S., featuring a gold insurance card bearing his name and signature.

Trump reposted a screenshot of Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed's November 12 message on Truth Social on Saturday, November 21, without adding any comment.

The proposal, dubbed "TrumpCare," is an attempt by the progressive Democrat to persuade the president to support a Medicare for All-style health care system.

The move came hours after Trump expressed interest in reaching bipartisan agreements with Democrats on health care following their midterm election victories. However, his decision to share the proposal does not confirm that he supports the plan.