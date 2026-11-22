President Donald Trump has blamed Democrats' victories in the November 3 midterm elections for a steep decline in U.S. stock market value, warning that the losses could worsen unless the party changes its policies.

In a Truth Social post on Sunday, November 22, Trump claimed the market had lost more than $6 trillion since Democrats secured control of the House and Senate.

He also said the Nasdaq was down 20%, blaming the losses entirely on what he described as Democrats' anti-growth agenda.

However, the market decline has been driven by several factors, including growing concerns about artificial intelligence investments, technology valuations, and the economic outlook.

Democrats have also yet to assume control of Congress, making Trump's criticism of their policies particularly contentious.