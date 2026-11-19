President Donald Trump bought up to $265,000 in Nvidia stock in September, according to a financial disclosure released Thursday, November 19.

The transactions are drawing attention as his administration tightens restrictions on advanced AI chip exports and the technology giant deals with the fallout from former CEO Jensen Huang's resignation.

The disclosure, signed by Trump on November 1 and made public by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, also showed that he sold up to $15,000 in Nvidia shares during the same month. The figures are reported in financial ranges, meaning the exact transaction amounts are not available.