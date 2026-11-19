A former Phoenix security guard has been convicted on charges of sexually abusing a 79-year-old woman's corpse in a hospital morgue, RadarOnline.com can report. Randall S. Bird, 49, was found guilty on four counts of "crimes against the dead" following a jury trial in Maricopa County.

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Randall Bird Faces Sentencing for a Class 4 Felony

Source: MARICOPA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Randall Bird was found guilty on four counts of "crimes against the dead".

Bird, whose job duties included assisting with the hospital's morgue intake process, was convicted of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person, a Class 4 felony. The now-former guard at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix helped transport bodies to the morgue and placed them inside a freezer. According to investigators, the victim, who died of natural causes, was taken to the morgue around 4:36 a.m. on Oct. 22. Bird was alone with her body after the person who transported her left the room.

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Colleagues Discovered Bird With the Corpse

Source: MEGA Part of the guard's duties was to transport deceased bodies into a freezer.

About an hour later, two other security guards discovered the main entrance to the morgue was locked from the inside, something they described as highly unusual. After forcing their way in, they discovered an open freezer door, with Bird and the body inside. "Witnesses observed (Bird) inside the freezer. He was sweating profusely and was acting very nervous," court documents described. "They stated that (Bird) had removed his duty belt, which they observed on top of a gurney where a bagged deceased body was placed. (Bird's) zipper on his uniform pants was wide open, and the rest of his uniform looked all messy." Investigators also noted the body bag was completely unzipped, and the woman was lying face down. Guards aren’t supposed to open the body bags; they are only charged with placing them on the freezer shelves.

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Randall Bird Tried to Defend His Actions

Source: MEGA Two other guards discovered Bird.

The two guards also noticed the elderly woman's hospital gown was rolled up, leaving part of her body exposed, investigators said. Authorities said that when the guards walked into the morgue, Bird immediately tried to cover the victim’s body. He then claimed that he had a medical episode and fainted, grabbing the victim's body as he fell. Bird desperately tried to convince his colleagues that the body bag had torn open and the zipper had broken on its own, but the guards told police the bag and zipper were not damaged.

The Hospital Issues an Apology

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Source: BANNER UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER Banner Health immediately fired the guard.