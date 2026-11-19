Former Hospital Security Guard, 49, Convicted on Charges Linked to Sexually Abusing Woman's Corpse
Nov. 19 2026, Published 3:09 p.m. ET
A former Phoenix security guard has been convicted on charges of sexually abusing a 79-year-old woman's corpse in a hospital morgue, RadarOnline.com can report.
Randall S. Bird, 49, was found guilty on four counts of "crimes against the dead" following a jury trial in Maricopa County.
Randall Bird Faces Sentencing for a Class 4 Felony
Bird, whose job duties included assisting with the hospital's morgue intake process, was convicted of four counts of sexual conduct with a dead person, a Class 4 felony.
The now-former guard at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix helped transport bodies to the morgue and placed them inside a freezer.
According to investigators, the victim, who died of natural causes, was taken to the morgue around 4:36 a.m. on Oct. 22. Bird was alone with her body after the person who transported her left the room.
Colleagues Discovered Bird With the Corpse
About an hour later, two other security guards discovered the main entrance to the morgue was locked from the inside, something they described as highly unusual. After forcing their way in, they discovered an open freezer door, with Bird and the body inside.
"Witnesses observed (Bird) inside the freezer. He was sweating profusely and was acting very nervous," court documents described. "They stated that (Bird) had removed his duty belt, which they observed on top of a gurney where a bagged deceased body was placed. (Bird's) zipper on his uniform pants was wide open, and the rest of his uniform looked all messy."
Investigators also noted the body bag was completely unzipped, and the woman was lying face down. Guards aren’t supposed to open the body bags; they are only charged with placing them on the freezer shelves.
Randall Bird Tried to Defend His Actions
The two guards also noticed the elderly woman's hospital gown was rolled up, leaving part of her body exposed, investigators said.
Authorities said that when the guards walked into the morgue, Bird immediately tried to cover the victim’s body. He then claimed that he had a medical episode and fainted, grabbing the victim's body as he fell.
Bird desperately tried to convince his colleagues that the body bag had torn open and the zipper had broken on its own, but the guards told police the bag and zipper were not damaged.
The Hospital Issues an Apology
During his trial, prosecutors told the jury that the defendant's DNA was found on the dead body. Bird was immediately fired, and Banner Health released a statement regarding his arrest.
"We are saddened and appalled by the alleged actions of an individual at Banner – University Medical Center Phoenix that resulted in his arrest on November 28, 2023," the statement read. "Recently, Banner team members identified and reported concerning behavior of an employee in the hospital morgue. Banner initiated an internal investigation, filed a report with law enforcement and terminated the employee."
"Banner Health has and remains committed to high standards that require each of our team members to treat everyone, at every stage of life, with compassion, dignity, and respect," the statement continued. "We are grateful for the work of the Phoenix Police Department in the investigation and handling of this matter, and we will continue to cooperate with law enforcement."
In Arizona, a class 4 felon could face one to four years in prison. Bird is scheduled to be sentenced in court on Dec. 18.