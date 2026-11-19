Trump's ambitious plans to construct a massive triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery have drawn constant criticism and a variety of legal challenges.

As the 80-year-old struggles to justify the glorified tribute to himself, the Justice Department has taken a new tactic in opposing a federal injunction, arguing the structure will make the nation's capital safer.

"National security agencies have considered that the Arch can be incorporated into their ongoing efforts to defend the National Capital Region from evolving threats, like those posed by the proliferation of small, unmanned aircraft systems," Trump's lawyers blasted in an official objection, which was obtained by Radar.

"The Arch’s current design – its location and height – present an opportunity to mitigate these evolving threats."