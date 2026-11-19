Trump's Arch Will 'Help Fortify Washington D.C. from Evolving Security Threats', DOJ Claims: 'Significant National Security Benefits'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Donald Trump says the giant arch he wants to erect in Washington, D.C., is a matter of national security, as the president continues to argue for the monument's need, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Trump Administration's declaration is part of a legal challenge restoring the project, after a judge put it on hold following a slew of lawsuits over the so-called Independence Arch.
The Arch Is a Security Help
Trump's ambitious plans to construct a massive triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery have drawn constant criticism and a variety of legal challenges.
As the 80-year-old struggles to justify the glorified tribute to himself, the Justice Department has taken a new tactic in opposing a federal injunction, arguing the structure will make the nation's capital safer.
"National security agencies have considered that the Arch can be incorporated into their ongoing efforts to defend the National Capital Region from evolving threats, like those posed by the proliferation of small, unmanned aircraft systems," Trump's lawyers blasted in an official objection, which was obtained by Radar.
"The Arch’s current design – its location and height – present an opportunity to mitigate these evolving threats."
The DOJ Has Provided Multiple 'Justifications' for the Project
Justice Department lawyers urged a judge to let the project continue, insisting, "An injunction would forestall the opportunity for these significant national security benefits and prohibit the government from taking important steps to mitigate an ever-growing threat to the Nation’s capital."
The "national security" aspect of the arch is just one of several examples the DOJ gave in its 60-page opposition to the lawsuits. However, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan called those claims too little and too late.
"These recent and unsupported attestations of security aspects of a structure that has been extensively discussed over the last year appear nowhere in the planning documents on which the project was reviewed and approved," Chutkan said.
Trump's Proposed Arch Could Pose an Environmental Nightmare
Trump's ambitious arch plan has faced numerous lawsuits and setbacks since the president first proposed it, with some of those challenges coming from neighboring governments.
According to a federal lawsuit obtained by Radar, filed by Arlington County against the National Park Service, Trump's proposed monument threatens to disrupt emergency services, overwhelm nearby roads, and permanently alter the landscape surrounding the hallowed cemetery.
The proposed 250-foot triumphal arch would rise near Memorial Circle, a major traffic hub connecting Arlington Memorial Bridge to Arlington National Cemetery.
County officials argue the enormous structure would occupy more than 15,000 square feet of ground space, dramatically transforming an area used by commuters, tourists and emergency responders. The lawsuit warns construction and operation could trigger a "cascade of concrete harms," many of which would allegedly be "permanent and irreparable."
Trump Defends His Golden Arch
The Trump administration has defended the proposed arch as a tribute commemorating America's 250th anniversary. The monument, featuring gold ornamentation and granite, would stand near the National Mall between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Beyond its towering exterior, the proposed arch would reportedly contain more than 70,000 square feet of interior space, including areas intended for visitors.
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle previously expressed confidence that the administration would prevail in court and complete the project.