The alleged changes would also affect Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

According to the source, working royals would receive an allowance, salary and residence, while those outside the institution would no longer receive titles or special privileges.

"You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose," the insider added.

Prince William's younger children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, would reportedly be allowed to choose between royal duties and independent careers, Tom alleged.

His eldest son, Prince George, would remain next in line to the throne.