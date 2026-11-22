Prince William 'Plans to Strip' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Children of Royal Titles When He Becomes King: Report
Nov. 22 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is reportedly planning to strip Prince Harry, Mehgan Markle and their children of their royal titles when he becomes king, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The future monarch allegedly wants to reserve the prestigious titles for working royals as part of a sweeping shakeup of the monarchy.
Prince William's Plans for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Royal journalist Tom Sykes claimed in his upcoming book, The Dukes: Edward VIII, Andrew, and Harry — the Men Who Undermined the Modern Monarchy, that William wants to change who qualifies for royal titles.
"If you are a working royal — going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to Sheffield — then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title," an insider claimed to Tom.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Could Also Lose Titles
The alleged changes would also affect Prince Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
According to the source, working royals would receive an allowance, salary and residence, while those outside the institution would no longer receive titles or special privileges.
"You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose," the insider added.
Prince William's younger children, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, would reportedly be allowed to choose between royal duties and independent careers, Tom alleged.
His eldest son, Prince George, would remain next in line to the throne.
Prince William Allegedly Wants a 'Massive Restructuring'
Tom alleged that Prince William has already mapped out a "massive restructuring" of the monarchy, including changes to the responsibilities of senior royals.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson declined to address the claims, telling the outlet, "As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them."
'Change Is on My Agenda'
Prince William previously hinted at his plans for the monarchy during an appearance on Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler.
"Change is on my agenda," he said. "Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me is the idea of being able to bring some change."
The royal added that while he intended to preserve tradition, some practices might no longer "still fit for purpose today."