Prince Harry Reportedly Demands Access to Prince William's Royal Diary — as Palace Tensions Continue
Nov. 22 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Prince Harry reportedly wants access to the royal family's internal engagement diary to avoid scheduling clashes with Prince William and Princess Catherine, as tensions between the brothers continue.
According to The Times and royal commentator Tom Sykes' The Royalist newsletter, the Duke of Sussex would like to regain access to the palace planning system, known as "the grid," which coordinates senior royals' public engagements.
Harry has reportedly not had access to the system since stepping down as a working royal in 2020. His team's latest comments have renewed questions about whether the palace could allow him to see the schedule again.
Palace Grid At The Heart Of Row
The grid is an internal planning document shared by Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace. It was once maintained as a physical board but has since moved to an electronic format.
According to The Royalist, the system remains an important tool for coordinating royal appearances and helping prevent senior family members from competing for media attention.
The latest dispute follows Harry's Ukraine-related podcast and breakfast television appearances coinciding with William and Catherine's Earthshot Prize trip to India.
A similar scheduling clash occurred last year when Harry's Remembrance engagements overlapped with William's Earthshot Prize ceremony in Brazil.
The Times also reported that Harry's team has some communication with King Charles' office. The arrangement reportedly involves sharing aspects of his diary and receiving certain information in return. However, no comparable arrangement exists with Kensington Palace.
Sussex Team Says No Line To Kensington Palace
On The Telegraph's Daily T podcast, royal correspondent Victoria Ward discussed the lack of communication between the Sussex office and William's team.
"They don't share their diaries in any way, shape or form," Ward said.
She explained that changes to the Invictus Games schedule in Ukraine and a security embargo affected the timing of Harry's recent media appearances. As a result, his team reportedly had no advance knowledge of William's engagements.
A source close to Harry also defended the Duke's intentions in comments to The Times.
"Harry doesn't set out with an intention to try and pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing. That's never his intention at all," the source said.
The insider added that avoiding scheduling conflicts would be easier if information were shared beforehand.
Palace Sources Call Harry A Thorn In Their Side
Times royal correspondent Kate Mansey has also examined Harry's reported interest in regaining access to the grid. However, some palace insiders reportedly remain unhappy with the Duke's recent conduct.
"He's a thorn in all their sides. Not only unhelpful but now actively making things more difficult and stepping on toes as we've seen with his brother's engagements," one source told Mansey.
The Daily Mail has also highlighted repeated scheduling overlaps between the brothers, reporting that similar clashes have occurred over five consecutive years.
The criticism contrasts with the Sussex team's position that the timing of Harry's appearances was influenced by circumstances outside his control.
Brothers Still Distant As Reconciliation Push Continues
The reported diary dispute comes amid the continuing strain between Harry and William, whose relationship has remained distant since the Duke of Sussex left royal duties.
Harry has nevertheless expressed an interest in repairing family relationships.
In an interview with GQ published on October 20, 2026, the Duke spoke about his complicated relationship with his brother and father.
"Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out," Harry said.
He also reflected on the lasting impact of family disagreements, adding, "Scars stick around forever."
The interview offered a glimpse into Harry's hopes for reconciliation, although it did not indicate that a breakthrough with William was imminent.
There has been no public confirmation that Buckingham Palace intends to restore Harry's access to the full royal diary.