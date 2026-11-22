Prince Harry reportedly wants access to the royal family's internal engagement diary to avoid scheduling clashes with Prince William and Princess Catherine, as tensions between the brothers continue.

According to The Times and royal commentator Tom Sykes' The Royalist newsletter, the Duke of Sussex would like to regain access to the palace planning system, known as "the grid," which coordinates senior royals' public engagements.

Harry has reportedly not had access to the system since stepping down as a working royal in 2020. His team's latest comments have renewed questions about whether the palace could allow him to see the schedule again.