The late monarch, who died at age 96 in September 2022, received the diamond ring from Prince Philip when they became engaged in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II 's treasured engagement ring remains at the center of a royal mystery, with its whereabouts still undisclosed more than four years after her death and speculation mounting over which family member may have inherited the historic jewel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, there is no evidence establishing that either has inherited the ring, and the royal family has made no announcement concerning its ownership.

The uncertainty over the whereabouts of her engagement band has fueled speculation the ring could already have been passed discreetly to another member of the royal family.

Experts have stressed the public knows far less about the Queen's private collection of jewels.

Unlike the Crown Jewels, which passed into the custody of King Charles III , 78, the ring belonged to Elizabeth's private jewelry collection, meaning its ownership and location have never been publicly confirmed.

A royal source said: "It's extraordinary that something so deeply personal and historically significant as Queen Elizabeth's engagement ring has effectively disappeared from public view.

"The ring symbolized one of the most famous royal marriages in history, yet nobody outside the family appears to know where it is. There's a great deal of curiosity about who has inherited it, but the palace has offered absolutely no indication.

"The ring could already be in the possession of another royal without anybody knowing. These deeply sentimental pieces are often handled privately, and there would be no obligation to announce who received it. But the family may have decided that something so personal to Elizabeth should remain completely out of the public spotlight."

The insider noted, "Charlotte would be a particularly meaningful choice to inherit it because she represents the monarchy's next generation. The ring isn't simply valuable jewelry – it carries enormous emotional significance. Passing it to her would preserve that connection with Elizabeth and Philip, although there is nothing to suggest such a decision has actually been made.

"The royal family has always distinguished treasures belonging to the Crown and jewelry considered personal property. There may be no reason for the palace to disclose what happened to Elizabeth's ring. Its disappearance from public view doesn't necessarily mean anything unusual has happened, but the secrecy inevitably encourages speculation and an air of mystery.

"Anne would also be an obvious person to consider having the ring because of her exceptionally close relationship with her parents. This was an intensely personal gift from Philip to Elizabeth, and it would make sense for it to remain with someone who understood its emotional importance. But there's also no confirmation that Anne received it."

"It's entirely possible the public won't see the ring again for decades," the royal source said. "It could remain securely stored until a future royal engagement or be passed privately between generations. Unless somebody in the family chooses to wear it publicly or explain its whereabouts, there may never be a definitive answer on this."