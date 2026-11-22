EXCLUSIVE: Mystery Over Queen Elizabeth's Missing Engagement Ring Remains Unsolved
Nov. 22 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II's treasured engagement ring remains at the center of a royal mystery, with its whereabouts still undisclosed more than four years after her death and speculation mounting over which family member may have inherited the historic jewel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late monarch, who died at age 96 in September 2022, received the diamond ring from Prince Philip when they became engaged in 1947.
Mystery Deepens Over Queen Elizabeth's Missing Ring
Unlike the Crown Jewels, which passed into the custody of King Charles III, 78, the ring belonged to Elizabeth's private jewelry collection, meaning its ownership and location have never been publicly confirmed.
Experts have stressed the public knows far less about the Queen's private collection of jewels.
The uncertainty over the whereabouts of her engagement band has fueled speculation the ring could already have been passed discreetly to another member of the royal family.
Among those suggested as possible recipients are Elizabeth's daughter, Princess Anne, 76, and her great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, 11.
However, there is no evidence establishing that either has inherited the ring, and the royal family has made no announcement concerning its ownership.
Palace Secrecy Fuels Anne and Charlotte Rumors
A royal source said: "It's extraordinary that something so deeply personal and historically significant as Queen Elizabeth's engagement ring has effectively disappeared from public view.
"The ring symbolized one of the most famous royal marriages in history, yet nobody outside the family appears to know where it is. There's a great deal of curiosity about who has inherited it, but the palace has offered absolutely no indication.
"The ring could already be in the possession of another royal without anybody knowing. These deeply sentimental pieces are often handled privately, and there would be no obligation to announce who received it. But the family may have decided that something so personal to Elizabeth should remain completely out of the public spotlight."
The insider noted, "Charlotte would be a particularly meaningful choice to inherit it because she represents the monarchy's next generation. The ring isn't simply valuable jewelry – it carries enormous emotional significance. Passing it to her would preserve that connection with Elizabeth and Philip, although there is nothing to suggest such a decision has actually been made.
"The royal family has always distinguished treasures belonging to the Crown and jewelry considered personal property. There may be no reason for the palace to disclose what happened to Elizabeth's ring. Its disappearance from public view doesn't necessarily mean anything unusual has happened, but the secrecy inevitably encourages speculation and an air of mystery.
"Anne would also be an obvious person to consider having the ring because of her exceptionally close relationship with her parents. This was an intensely personal gift from Philip to Elizabeth, and it would make sense for it to remain with someone who understood its emotional importance. But there's also no confirmation that Anne received it."
"It's entirely possible the public won't see the ring again for decades," the royal source said. "It could remain securely stored until a future royal engagement or be passed privately between generations. Unless somebody in the family chooses to wear it publicly or explain its whereabouts, there may never be a definitive answer on this."
Priceless History Behind the $250,000 Diamond Band
The missing engagement ring features a three-carat central diamond surrounded by 10 smaller pavé diamonds.
Its stones originated from a tiara belonging to Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, who later became Princess Andrew of Greece and Denmark.
The remaining diamonds were used to create the Edinburgh wedding bracelet, another gift from Philip to Elizabeth.
Despite its historical significance, the engagement ring is comparatively modest in value against other prominent royal jewels.
It is estimated to be worth approximately $250,000.
By comparison, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, wears an engagement ring valued at approximately $517,000, while Meghan Markle's, 45, is estimated at $350,000.
From Balmoral Proposal to Private Royal Heirlooms
Elizabeth's husband, Philip, proposed in 1947 after overcoming reservations about his suitability as a husband for Britain's future queen.
Having been exiled from Greece following political upheaval, he lacked the fortune and established position traditionally expected of a royal consort.
Philip subsequently became a naturalized British citizen and agreed to delay announcing the engagement until Elizabeth reached her 21st birthday.
Although the precise circumstances remain uncertain, Philip is believed to have proposed to Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle.
The couple remained married until Philip died in 2021. Meanwhile, Catherine has previously worn Elizabeth's Edinburgh wedding bracelet, demonstrating how sentimental jewelry can remain within the royal family across generations.
Charlotte also wore one of her great-grandmother's brooches at the late monarch's funeral.
Other possible future recipients include Prince George, 13, and Prince Louis, eight, should the engagement ring eventually pass through the male line.
The Crown Jewels operate under different arrangements.
They are handed down by monarchs in a trust for UK citizens to see, with the ceremonial collection remaining safeguarded at the Tower of London, while Elizabeth's privately owned jewelry is subject to separate inheritance arrangements that have not been publicly disclosed.