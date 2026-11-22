President Donald Trump reportedly came close to firing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after the billionaire acknowledged visiting Jeffrey Epstein's private island, according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, Trump stopped discussing replacing Lutnick after the commerce secretary made a reported $25 million contribution to the president's planned presidential library, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.

The revelations add to mounting scrutiny of Lutnick, whose position in the administration has also come under pressure over controversial chip-export decisions involving China and potential conflicts of interest linked to his former financial firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.

Lutnick has not been accused of participating in Epstein's criminal activities, and his documented contact with the convicted sex offender does not establish wrongdoing.