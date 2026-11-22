Trump 'Nearly Fired' Howard Lutnick Over Jeffrey Epstein Island Visit — Before Commerce Secretary's Alleged $25Million Donation to The Don’s Presidential Library
Nov. 22 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump reportedly came close to firing Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick after the billionaire acknowledged visiting Jeffrey Epstein's private island, according to The Wall Street Journal.
However, Trump stopped discussing replacing Lutnick after the commerce secretary made a reported $25 million contribution to the president's planned presidential library, people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.
The revelations add to mounting scrutiny of Lutnick, whose position in the administration has also come under pressure over controversial chip-export decisions involving China and potential conflicts of interest linked to his former financial firm, Cantor Fitzgerald.
Lutnick has not been accused of participating in Epstein's criminal activities, and his documented contact with the convicted sex offender does not establish wrongdoing.
Epstein Records Raised Questions About Lutnick's Previous Statements
Lutnick previously maintained that he had ended his relationship with Epstein around 2005. However, records released by the Justice Department revealed that the two men remained in contact years afterward.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Lutnick and his family visited Epstein's private island for lunch in December 2012. The newspaper also reported that Lutnick became involved in a business arrangement concerning advertising technology company Adfin around that period.
The records and subsequent reporting challenged Lutnick's earlier account of when he stopped associating with Epstein. Lutnick has acknowledged the island visit but denied wrongdoing.
Trump's reported consideration of removing the commerce secretary followed the renewed attention surrounding those revelations.
The $25 million contribution had previously been discussed in Regime Change, a book by journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The Journal's latest reporting connected the donation to Trump's decision to stop considering Lutnick's departure.
Lutnick Faces Growing Criticism Over Nvidia Chip Exports
The Epstein controversy is not the only issue threatening Lutnick's standing in Washington.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly criticized the Commerce Department over delays in restricting advanced Nvidia chip exports to Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed.
Bessent said other government agencies had supported adding the company to a U.S. export-control list, but the Commerce Department was responsible for the decision.
Megaspeed has faced scrutiny over alleged connections to China and suspected semiconductor smuggling. The allegations have raised questions about whether American technology could reach Chinese companies despite U.S. restrictions.
The Justice Department, however, has also said the Commerce Department began investigating Megaspeed in 2024 and conducted enforcement activity in 2025. This context is important as the department's handling of the case faces renewed criticism.
Some administration officials reportedly suspected Lutnick was delaying restrictions for personal benefit because Cantor Fitzgerald has business interests involving artificial intelligence companies in Southeast Asia. Cantor has denied conflicts of interest.
Cantor Fitzgerald has also retained outside legal advisers ahead of potential congressional scrutiny. Lutnick transferred control of the firm to his sons after joining the administration, according to the reporting.
Trump Continues to Publicly Support His Commerce Secretary
Trump has continued to express confidence in Lutnick.
The president praised his commerce secretary during a Friday news conference, describing his performance as "very good."
Lutnick's position has reportedly strengthened since Susie Wiles left her role as White House chief of staff and Stephen Miller took over on November 6.
The Journal reported that Lutnick has a closer working relationship with Miller, while Wiles had preferred to receive advance notice before he publicly discussed administration policies.
The newspaper also reported that Trump sometimes meets Lutnick privately at the White House after other staff members have left. Those conversations have reportedly included instructions that were not shared with some senior advisers.
However, Lutnick's relationship with the president does not necessarily guarantee his continued position. With congressional scrutiny approaching and disagreements over export controls continuing, his handling of the Commerce Department remains a significant challenge.