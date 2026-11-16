Howard Lutnick's Troubles Mount as He's Named Alongside Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell in Explosive New Epstein Report Amid Nvidia China Scandal

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing renewed scrutiny over his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his department's handling of an alleged scheme involving Nvidia AI chips destined for China.

The controversies have put Lutnick under growing political pressure, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticizing his department's handling of the chip investigation.

Lutnick has also agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10 about export-control enforcement, according to CBS News.

The latest questions come as a House Oversight Committee report, released November 10, details a 15-month investigation into the government's handling of criminal cases involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Lutnick was among the prominent figures interviewed during the inquiry, alongside former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.