Howard Lutnick's Troubles Mount as He's Named Alongside Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell in Explosive New Epstein Report Amid Nvidia China Scandal
Nov. 16 2026, Published 6:21 a.m. ET
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing renewed scrutiny over his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and his department's handling of an alleged scheme involving Nvidia AI chips destined for China.
The controversies have put Lutnick under growing political pressure, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly criticizing his department's handling of the chip investigation.
Lutnick has also agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 10 about export-control enforcement, according to CBS News.
The latest questions come as a House Oversight Committee report, released November 10, details a 15-month investigation into the government's handling of criminal cases involving Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Lutnick was among the prominent figures interviewed during the inquiry, alongside former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.
House Report Renews Questions about Epstein Ties
Lutnick gave a closed-door interview to House investigators on May 6 about his past association with Epstein, who once lived near him in New York City.
The Commerce secretary previously said he ended his relationship with Epstein in 2005 after an uncomfortable visit to the financier's home. However, documents and testimony included in the congressional investigation describe subsequent contact between the two.
Among the details under scrutiny are a family lunch on Epstein's private Caribbean island in 2012, business dealings as late as 2014, and correspondence that reportedly continued into 2017 or 2018.
Lutnick told lawmakers that his personal interactions with Epstein were limited and "inconsequential." He also acknowledged that his earlier suggestion that Epstein engaged in blackmail was speculation rather than something he knew firsthand.
The secretary has denied wrongdoing. The congressional report's release does not establish that he committed a crime.
Report Sparks Partisan Dispute
House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, urged the Justice Department to investigate Epstein associates suspected of criminal activity. Comer also described Lutnick as forthcoming during his voluntary interview.
Democrats, however, have criticized the committee's findings as incomplete. Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the panel's ranking member, and other Democrats have indicated they want further public hearings after their party takes control of the committee in January 2027.
Some Democrats have also questioned Lutnick's answers, while Rep. Jamie Raskin has called for his resignation.
President Donald Trump has continued to express confidence in his commerce secretary, despite the mounting criticism.
Nvidia Chip Probe Prompts Cabinet Clash
Separately, Lutnick is facing criticism over the Commerce Department's response to allegations that Singapore-based Megaspeed International was involved in diverting advanced Nvidia AI chips to China in violation of U.S. export restrictions.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly blamed Commerce for failing to place the company on the government's Entity List, which restricts access to sensitive American technology.
Bessent said officials from Treasury, Defense and State had pushed for restrictions for months, but Commerce had not taken the necessary action.
The dispute has exposed divisions within Trump's administration over how aggressively to enforce restrictions on advanced chip exports.
The controversy intensified following Jensen Huang's departure as Nvidia CEO on November 12. The company's board appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while it searches for a permanent replacement.
Huang's departure has also drawn attention to his reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive who has faced allegations of having links to Chinese intelligence.
However, the espionage claims remain unproven. Singapore authorities said their investigation did not establish that Alice Huang had committed an offense, and the company has confirmed that she left in August 2025.
Cantor Ties and Senate Testimony Loom
Lutnick's former financial interests have added another dimension to questions surrounding his department's Nvidia policies.
Cantor Fitzgerald, the Wall Street firm he previously led, is now run by his sons, Brandon and Kyle Lutnick. Securities filings show the firm held approximately 1.8 million Nvidia shares at the end of June 2026, valued at about $362 million at the time.
However, those holdings should not be confused with Lutnick's personal investments. His financial disclosures show that he completed the sale of his Cantor interests in October 2025. Cantor has also held Nvidia shares as part of its business activities with clients.
Lutnick's December 10 appearance before the Senate Banking Committee will allow lawmakers to question him about the Megaspeed investigation and the department's export-control decisions.