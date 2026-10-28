Trump's Justice Department Accused of 'Covering Up' Evidence the President 'Sexually Assaulted' a 13-Year-Old Girl: 'The Women Who Survived Epstein Deserve to Be Heard'
Oct. 28 2026, Published 7:10 p.m. ET
A high-ranking Democrat has accused the Justice Department of purposely covering up allegations that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, said the DOJ and FBI "shut down investigations and withheld evidence, while claiming no basis to prosecute or even investigate any additional Epstein co-conspirators."
Jamie Raskin Points to a 'Growing Body of Evidence'
An explosive new report from the committee features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997.
Five of the women directly accuse the pair of sexual assault and r-pe, including accusations from one woman who was just 13 years old when Trump allegedly attacked her.
But Raskin said the public almost never learned of the charges, slamming, "A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s.
"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are doing everything they can to keep the American people in the dark about it."
Jamie Raskin Claims Trump's DOJ Has 'Deliberately Withheld Evidence'
In announcing the new findings, Raskin blasted that the female accusers have each spoken with investigators. Several have also testified under oath.
"Yet Trump's Justice Department has shut down investigations, deliberately withheld evidence and, through [Attorney General] Todd Blanche, prevented Ghislaine Maxwell from discussing a survivor whose account implicated Trump – all while insisting there is no basis upon which to investigate Epstein’s possible accomplices," Raskin noted.
Raskin continued, "Trump’s Justice Department appears to be covering up these crimes to protect the President.
"The women who survived Epstein deserve to be heard, Congress must have the complete files required by law, and an independent special counsel must investigate Epstein’s co-conspirators and DOJ’s cover-up and ensure that state and foreign prosecutors have the evidence they need to pursue justice."
Some of Trump's Accusers Were Minors During the Alleged Assaults
Among the new accusations, former model and beauty queen Beatrice Keul claimed Trump assaulted her in a Plaza Hotel suite during his November 1993 American Dream Pageant. Keul said Trump promised to help her gain admission to New York University in return.
Another woman, Stacey Williams, claimed Trump groped her in his Trump Tower office while Epstein stood beside them. Williams said the men allegedly smiled and continued talking during the assault.
Several of the accusers were minors when they claim Trump and Epstein assaulted them. One of them, who was only identified by the pseudonym "Katie Johnson," alleged to the FBI that Trump and Epstein repeatedly assaulted her at Epstein's New York residence in 1994, when she was 13.
According to Raskin, "She said the men argued over who would take her virginity."
Democrats Demand a 'Complete Investigation' into the Claims
Raskin is calling for a "complete and independent investigation," including appointing an independent special counsel to investigate and prosecute Epstein's co-conspirators.
"DOJ's conflict of interest and obstruction make clear that Trump’s appointees cannot be trusted to pursue accountability," he said in a statement. "Congress must use its legislative and oversight powers to end the cover-up and ensure that those responsible for these crimes face justice."
However, the White House has vehemently denied the ladies' tales, telling Radar in a statement, "None of these allegations are true. This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements.
"The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein."