Trump's Justice Department Accused of 'Covering Up' Evidence the President 'Sexually Assaulted' a 13-Year-Old Girl: 'The Women Who Survived Epstein Deserve to Be Heard'

An explosive new report from the committee features stories and details from nearly a dozen women who accuse both the disgraced financier and future president of sexual misconduct between 1992 and 1997.

Five of the women directly accuse the pair of sexual assault and r-pe, including accusations from one woman who was just 13 years old when Trump allegedly attacked her.

But Raskin said the public almost never learned of the charges, slamming, "A growing body of evidence demonstrates that Donald Trump was an active participant in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of young women during the mid-to-late 1990s.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are doing everything they can to keep the American people in the dark about it."