Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney poked fun at Donald Trump's taste in White House decor during a high-profile dinner in Ottawa, taking a jab at the president's elaborate Oval Office makeover.

Carney delivered the quip Saturday, November 21, at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner, where his remarks drew laughter from the audience.

The joke came just one day after Trump criticized Canada over its relationship with the United States, adding another lighthearted moment to the ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries.

"This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator," Carney said, referring to the ornate decorations Trump has added to the presidential workspace.