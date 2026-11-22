Canadian PM Mark Carney Mocks Donald Trump's Gold-Plated Oval Office — as He Delivers Cutting 'Interior Decorator' Joke Amid Bitter Feud
Nov. 22 2026, Published 10:42 a.m. ET
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney poked fun at Donald Trump's taste in White House decor during a high-profile dinner in Ottawa, taking a jab at the president's elaborate Oval Office makeover.
Carney delivered the quip Saturday, November 21, at the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner, where his remarks drew laughter from the audience.
The joke came just one day after Trump criticized Canada over its relationship with the United States, adding another lighthearted moment to the ongoing tensions between the neighboring countries.
"This is a tough room. And I've been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator," Carney said, referring to the ornate decorations Trump has added to the presidential workspace.
Mark Carney's Joke Targets Trump's Lavish White House Makeover
The Oval Office has undergone a noticeable transformation since Trump began his second presidential term in January 2025. The president has added gold-colored accents, decorative moldings, ornate frames, and other elaborate furnishings, giving the traditionally formal workspace a much more extravagant appearance.
The changes have attracted considerable attention, particularly because of the extensive use of gold throughout the room. Carney's comment played on the makeover, suggesting that the president's decorating choices were worthy of their own professional decorator.
The dinner took place at Ottawa's annual Parliamentary Press Gallery gathering, which Carney was scheduled to attend at 7 p.m. local time, according to the Canadian prime minister's official schedule.
Trump Declares the Oval Office a National Monument
Trump recently took steps to protect the redesigned presidential workspace by signing a proclamation on November 5 establishing the Oval Office National Monument.
The designation covers the Oval Office, Outer Oval Office, and Cabinet Room under the Antiquities Act. It directs the Interior Department to develop a management plan and review proposed changes that could substantially affect the rooms' historic character, according to the White House.
Trump described the move as a way to prevent future administrations from dismantling or significantly changing the spaces. However, the designation does not completely prevent future presidents from redecorating.
The Associated Press reported that routine changes to furnishings and other alterations remain possible, and a future president could reverse the proclamation.
Trump's Latest Remarks Fuel Tensions With Canada
Carney's joke followed Trump's November 20 comments about Canada during a White House news conference. The president complained about the country's relationship with Washington, saying Canada had been "very difficult for this country for 50 years."
"For some reason, they feel emboldened, and we can't let them feel that way anymore," Trump added. He also accused Canada of taking advantage of the United States, while describing Carney as "very nice" after their recent interaction.
The comments came as the two governments continued struggling to resolve trade disagreements.
According to reports, several major issues remained outstanding as of November 19, with U.S. tariffs on Canadian automobiles emerging as a significant obstacle to reaching an agreement.
Mark Carney Previously Rejected Trump's 51st State Proposal
The two leaders have also clashed over Canada's sovereignty. During a May 2025 meeting at the White House, Trump again suggested that Canada could become the 51st U.S. state.
Carney firmly rejected the proposal, making clear that his country would remain independent.
"As you know from real estate, there are some places that are never for sale," the prime minister told Trump. He added that Canada "is not for sale, won't be for sale, ever," according to coverage of their Oval Office exchange.
Trade disputes have continued to complicate the relationship, with negotiations breaking down in August 2026. Ottawa has since pursued an interim agreement to secure tariff relief for Canadian businesses, although several disagreements remain unresolved.
Carney's latest remarks added a dose of humor to an increasingly strained relationship, with his Oval Office joke offering a pointed response to Trump's much-discussed decorating choices.