'You Really Went for It': Man Insists on Splitting the Dinner Bill. Then He Mocks His Date for Ordering More Food Than He Did
Nov. 22 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET
A woman questioned her date's attitude after he insisted they pay for their own meals, only to comment on her higher bill when she ordered more food than he did.
Olivia Brooks shared the awkward first-date encounter in a Threads post published Wednesday, July 15, 2026. According to her account, she had agreed to cover her own expenses after the man made it clear that he wanted separate payments.
However, the arrangement did not stop him from commenting on her spending when he noticed the difference between their totals.
The exchange prompted Brooks to question why her food choices concerned him when she had never expected him to pay for her meal.
Brooks Orders Three Courses While Her Date Chooses a Cheaper Meal
Brooks said she ordered an appetizer, an entree, and dessert during the meal. Her date, meanwhile, spent much of the evening comparing menu prices before choosing a less expensive option.
Consequently, the total for her meal was higher than his. However, the difference should not have been an issue under the arrangement they had already agreed to.
Brooks was prepared to pay for everything she ordered, while the man was responsible for his own food.,
Date Questions Brooks After Seeing Her Bill
The awkwardness surfaced when the man noticed how much more Brooks owed.
"Wow, you really went for it," he reportedly remarked.
The comment caught Brooks off guard, prompting her to remind him of their earlier agreement.
"I thought we were each paying our own way?" she responded.
Her reply highlighted what she saw as the contradiction in his behavior. Although he had insisted on keeping their expenses separate, he appeared to have an issue with how much she chose to spend on dinner.
Brooks did not indicate that she had asked him to contribute toward her meal.
Threads Users Share Their Reactions
Brooks' account also prompted responses from other Threads users, with commenters expressing different opinions about the encounter.
One user, maureenrice17, questioned the man's reaction, writing, "This story makes no sense. If he is ordering the cheapest thing on the menu and she is going all out... why the surprise? And if it was decided beforehand each pays their own, why are there not separate checks?"
Another commenter, londy_londy, suggested that the man might have been uncomfortable with Brooks having more money than him.
"Probably because he's mad she has more money than him and isn't cheap," the user wrote.
Meanwhile, dianawildling108 criticized his response, commenting, "I would have left right then. It's fine to split a bill but not with that attitude."
User shaunkhee also appeared unimpressed with the man's behavior, writing, "So no second date."
Other reactions focused on the story's circulation rather than the date itself. Vwhitmarshhair asked, "Why do people keep sharing this?" while alikydc remarked, "Second time I'm reading this, what coincidence."