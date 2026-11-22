A woman questioned her date's attitude after he insisted they pay for their own meals, only to comment on her higher bill when she ordered more food than he did.

Olivia Brooks shared the awkward first-date encounter in a Threads post published Wednesday, July 15, 2026. According to her account, she had agreed to cover her own expenses after the man made it clear that he wanted separate payments.

However, the arrangement did not stop him from commenting on her spending when he noticed the difference between their totals.

The exchange prompted Brooks to question why her food choices concerned him when she had never expected him to pay for her meal.