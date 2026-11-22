Bill Maher has a pointed message for Americans who moved overseas following Donald Trump's election victories: He thinks they owe their country another chance.

The "Real Time" host criticized liberals who relocated to England and Ireland over Trump's presidency during the show's Season 24 finale on Friday, November 20.

Maher also celebrated Democrats' sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections, arguing that the results showed America was capable of correcting course.

During his New Rules segment, titled "America's Hot Again," the comedian called those who left the country "spoiled brats" and suggested the election results had changed their perspective on returning.