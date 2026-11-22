Bill Maher Takes Aim at Americans Who Fled to England and Ireland Over Trump Presidency — as He Says Democrats' Midterm Wins Prove Country 'Self-Corrected'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 10:32 a.m. ET
Bill Maher has a pointed message for Americans who moved overseas following Donald Trump's election victories: He thinks they owe their country another chance.
The "Real Time" host criticized liberals who relocated to England and Ireland over Trump's presidency during the show's Season 24 finale on Friday, November 20.
Maher also celebrated Democrats' sweeping victories in the 2026 midterm elections, arguing that the results showed America was capable of correcting course.
During his New Rules segment, titled "America's Hot Again," the comedian called those who left the country "spoiled brats" and suggested the election results had changed their perspective on returning.
Maher's Mocking of the Overseas Escape
Maher addressed the Americans who decided to leave following Trump's election wins, displaying a headline about "21 celebs who fled the U.S. amid Trump's presidency."
"But it is also important to remember to mock and ridicule the spoiled brats who fled to England or Ireland because America was so irredeemably Trumpian-Republican," he told his audience.
He continued, "Only to come back to America now because America did what America does: self-corrected."
The comedian also compared leaving the country over an election result to abandoning a marriage during a difficult period.
"You left the country you're supposed to love forever because you lost an election or two, and now you look like the husband who leaves his wife because she let herself go for a while," he said.
The comments appeared to reference celebrities including Rosie O'Donnell, who relocated to Ireland, and Ellen DeGeneres, who moved to the United Kingdom with her wife, Portia de Rossi.
The Self-Corrected Argument
Beyond poking fun at those who moved abroad, Maher argued that the midterm results demonstrated the resilience of American democracy.
He acknowledged that some Americans had worried the election process could be undermined by wealthy donors, gerrymandering or other political interference.
However, he argued that voters ultimately had the power to change the country's direction.
Maher credited the Founding Fathers with establishing a system of checks and balances that could withstand even a president who did not believe in those principles.
Democrats' Big Night
Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 3 midterm elections, delivering a major setback to Trump's party.
Maher had previously predicted a significant Republican defeat. During the November 6 episode of "Real Time," he celebrated the outcome, declaring that Republicans had "lost bigly."
He also reacted to Trump's response to the results. After the president indicated he was willing to accept the outcome, Maher jokingly asked, "Donnie, are you OK?"
A Warning to Democrats
Despite celebrating the Democratic victories, Maher has also cautioned the party against becoming overconfident.
In the supplied account of his November 13 comments, he warned Democrats against abandoning the lessons of previous elections or assuming voters had embraced every progressive position.
He specifically referenced "defund the police," arguing that voters could reject Trump's approach without necessarily supporting every Democratic policy.
Maher's broader point was that American politics can swing in either direction, and Democrats risk losing support if they move too far from voters' priorities.