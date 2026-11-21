This comes as Collins was also caught on the hot mike in the White House press briefing room.

CNN star Kaitlan Collins has explained why she missed the season finale of Real Time with Bill Maher after initially being announced as a guest on the HBO show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

However, by Thursday evening, promotional posts shared on social media by Real Time no longer included the journalist in the advertised lineup.

Collins was originally named as a panelist for November 20 season finale alongside Democratic Texas Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido, according to an HBO press release circulated on November 19 morning.

Kaitlan Collins said she was covering President Donald Trump at the White House instead of appearing on 'Real Time.'

"Yes, because I was... at the White House for a press conference with the president . But Maher’s team was gracious and understanding and I can’t wait to watch the season finale!" she explained .

Kaitlan Collins was caught on a hot mic criticizing the lack of lighting inside the White House briefing room.

While her appearance on Real Time never happened, Collins still attracted plenty of attention Friday after a hot-mic moment at the White House.

The correspondent was waiting for a press briefing to begin when she was overheard questioning the lack of lighting in the room.

"Is it not bad that there’s zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?" she asked while speaking on her phone.

"OK, whatever," Collins continued. "It’s our briefing room, but OK."

She added, "I was just checking on something because—I mean, they turned the lights off because the president only wants those," before adding, "Well, we don’t have any other option."