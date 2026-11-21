Kaitlan Collins Explains Bill Maher's 'Real Time' No-Show: 'I Was at the White House for a Press Conference With the President'
Nov. 21 2026, Updated 12:44 p.m. ET
CNN star Kaitlan Collins has explained why she missed the season finale of Real Time with Bill Maher after initially being announced as a guest on the HBO show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This comes as Collins was also caught on the hot mike in the White House press briefing room.
Kaitlan Collins Missing From Bill Maher's Guest Lineup
Collins was originally named as a panelist for November 20 season finale alongside Democratic Texas Rep.-elect Bobby Pulido, according to an HBO press release circulated on November 19 morning.
However, by Thursday evening, promotional posts shared on social media by Real Time no longer included the journalist in the advertised lineup.
Kaitlan Collins Explains Her Absence
Kaitlan Collins Caught Complaining About White House Lighting
While her appearance on Real Time never happened, Collins still attracted plenty of attention Friday after a hot-mic moment at the White House.
The correspondent was waiting for a press briefing to begin when she was overheard questioning the lack of lighting in the room.
"Is it not bad that there’s zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?" she asked while speaking on her phone.
"OK, whatever," Collins continued. "It’s our briefing room, but OK."
She added, "I was just checking on something because—I mean, they turned the lights off because the president only wants those," before adding, "Well, we don’t have any other option."
MAGA Influencer Calls Kaitlan Collins a 'Diva'
The clip quickly circulated online, with MAGA influencer Charles Downs sharing the video and criticizing the anchor.
Downs described the CNN journalist as acting like "a total diva" before questioning her comments about the briefing room.
"No, Kaitlan, it’s not your briefing room. The room belongs to the American people. The mainstream media acts so entitled," he wrote on X.
Conservatize media personality Eric Daugherty also said, "WOW: CNN's Kaitlan Collins caught on a hot mic upset and acting ENTITLED before Trump's blockbuster briefing where she calls it THEIR briefing room" "She can be heard fuming on the phone with someone: 'Whatever. It's OUR briefing room, but OK.' Collins says there's 'ZERO' lights on. Trump is lit up perfectly fine," Daugherty explained.