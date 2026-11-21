President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House before responding to congressional requests for information about their government work, raising concerns about transparency as Democrats prepare investigations into his administration.

Signed on November 20, the directive requires contractors to coordinate with the White House and relevant federal agencies before responding to congressional inquiries.

It also instructs them to follow government directions concerning communications deemed protected by executive privilege.

The move comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, with incoming House Oversight Committee chairman Robert Garcia planning investigations into the administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records, among other issues.