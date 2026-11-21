Trump Orders Federal Contractors to Alert White House Before Responding to Congress Amid Epstein Probe — as Critics Accuse Prez of Hiding 'Criminal Activity'
Nov. 21 2026, Published 12:11 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House before responding to congressional requests for information about their government work, raising concerns about transparency as Democrats prepare investigations into his administration.
Signed on November 20, the directive requires contractors to coordinate with the White House and relevant federal agencies before responding to congressional inquiries.
It also instructs them to follow government directions concerning communications deemed protected by executive privilege.
The move comes as Democrats prepare to take control of both chambers of Congress in January, with incoming House Oversight Committee chairman Robert Garcia planning investigations into the administration's handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related records, among other issues.
Trump Orders Federal Contractors to Report Congressional Requests
The executive order, titled "Protecting the Executive's Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting," applies to federal contractors and subcontractors.
Under its provisions, companies must immediately notify the White House and relevant contracting agencies about pending or future congressional requests concerning their communications or work with the executive branch.
The order also requires contractors to follow instructions about withholding communications that the White House or relevant agency has determined are protected by executive privilege. Federal agencies must coordinate with the White House and contractors when deciding how to handle those requests.
Trump described the policy as a way to prevent "uncoordinated disclosures of information pursuant to congressional requests." Companies that fail to comply could face contract termination or cancellation, suspension or debarment from future federal work, subject to applicable law.
Order Comes as Democrats Prepare Epstein Investigation
The directive arrives as Democrats prepare to use their incoming congressional majority to investigate several aspects of Trump's administration.
Garcia, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee in January, recently sent document-preservation notices to 12 individuals and officials as groundwork for investigations into alleged misconduct, conflicts of interest, and the administration's handling of Epstein-related records.
Among the recipients were Vice President JD Vance, Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Other notices involved former officials and federal prison administrators.
Some of the planned inquiries concern the transfer of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to a minimum-security prison camp in Texas, as well as the Justice Department's handling of Epstein-related documents.
Garcia said the investigations would help "put an end to this Administration's self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse."
White House Warns Democrats as Garcia Accuses Trump of Hiding Something
The contractor directive follows an earlier confrontation between Garcia and White House Counsel Will Scharf over the incoming Democratic majority's plans.
In a November 10 letter, Scharf warned that certain investigative tactics, including threats against administration officials and potentially unlawful subpoenas, could "cross the line into blatant criminality."
Garcia rejected the warning and maintained that Democrats would continue their oversight efforts. He also suggested the administration's response raised questions about Trump's willingness to cooperate, saying, "It appears Donald Trump has something to hide."
Trump Administration Defends Order as Critics Question Its Scope
The White House argues that the directive protects confidential executive-branch communications, including sensitive information involving national security. Its stated position is that contractors should not disclose potentially privileged material before the administration has an opportunity to assert applicable legal protections.
However, the order raises questions about the relationship between executive privilege and Congress' investigative authority.
Executive privilege can protect certain confidential presidential communications, but that does not automatically make every document held by a federal contractor privileged.
The directive itself does not eliminate Congress' oversight powers or establish that every congressional request can be blocked.
The scope of those protections could become a legal battleground if contractors are instructed to withhold information sought through congressional subpoenas. The dispute may intensify when the new Democratic majority begins its investigations in January.