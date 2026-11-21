Russell Brand has sparked accusations he is attempting to shield his fortune from potential compensation claims after transferring his $7.9million riverside mansion to his wife without receiving any payment, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Brand, 51, who was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for r-pe and sexual assault last week, transferred ownership of his luxury Oxfordshire property to his wife, Laura Gallacher, 39, according to Land Registry documents.

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Pre-Trial Mansion Transfer Sparks Asset-Hiding Fury

Source: MEGA Brand transferred his Oxfordshire property to his wife, according to Land Registry documents.

The transaction was lodged in the UK on September 15, a month before his trial was due to begin, raising questions about whether the arrangement could affect future civil claims. A legal source familiar with such transactions said: "Giving away a multimillion-pound property when you're facing potentially enormous compensation claims is inevitably going to attract scrutiny. The timing raises obvious questions about whether the intention was to protect valuable assets from people who might eventually be awarded damages. "Transferring a house to your wife doesn't automatically mean creditors or successful claimants can no longer pursue it. If a court concludes that the purpose was to put wealth beyond their reach, the transaction could potentially be challenged and reversed." The six-bedroom property, known as Thatched Cottage, stands on a one-acre riverside plot in Hambleden, near Henley-on-Thames. Brand purchased the 1897 house for $4.4million in 2016 and spent another $1.3million improving it. Its facilities include landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, and a private cinema.

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Suspicious $3M Price Gap Draws Legal Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Brand reportedly transferred the mansion without receiving any payment.

Despite previous estimates placing its value nearer $8million, the transfer documents record $5million. The paperwork describes the transaction as a "Transfer (not for value or reverse premium)," indicating no payment was made. Our legal source added: "The discrepancy between the property's reported market value and the figure appearing in the paperwork is another detail that is attracting attention in the Brand case. Neither the valuation nor the transfer itself proves wrongdoing. "But the crucial accusation now by critics is that there was an intention to do this deal to prevent future claimants from accessing assets, and dodge pay-outs to other alleged victims. British insolvency law provides mechanisms for challenging transactions where that purpose can be established." The application was submitted by law firm Druces LLP on Gallacher's behalf, while Brand was represented by Keystone Law. Documents indicate the property was transferred without an outstanding mortgage.

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US and UK Lawsuits Threaten Russell Brand's Fortune

Source: MEGA Brand faces separate civil proceedings in Britain and the United States.

Brand faces separate civil proceedings in Britain and the United States. One woman is seeking around $140,000 in damages over an alleged assault at his Los Angeles home in 2008. Another has brought proceedings in New York concerning an alleged sexual assault during production of Arthur. Brand denies both allegations. Under Section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986, courts can reverse certain transfers intended to place assets beyond creditors' reach.

Russell Brand's Wife Continues Podcast Amid Jailed Star's Claims

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Source: MEGA Gallacher has continued hosting the couple's 'Sunday Service' podcast.