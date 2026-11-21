Kaitlan Collins Caught on Hot Mic Calling Out White House Over 'Zero Lighting': 'It's Our Briefing Room'
Nov. 21 2026, Updated 11:52 a.m. ET
Kaitlan Collins found herself at odds with the White House once again after being caught on a hot mic criticizing the lack of lighting inside the press briefing room, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The CNN chief White House correspondent made the remarks on November 20, questioning why the room was so dark as viewers weighed in on her complaint.
Kaitlan Collins Calls Out White House Over Dark Briefing Room
Before Friday's press briefing began, Collins spoke on the phone about the lack of light in the room.
"Is it bad that there's just zero lighting in here? All the lights are off. Does it not look super dark on camera?... It's our briefing room, but okay," Collins said in the video.
'It Is OUR Briefing Room'
Social media users quickly shared their thoughts on Collins' comments.
"It is OUR briefing room. She's right. The press is there for the public not the president," one person wrote, in part.
Another commenter shared, "What's weirder is how Trump has to have the lighting dimmed a certain way because he's a rotting corpse."
"She is right, it is our briefing room and our house. We need to impeach that LOSER already," someone else added.
Donald Trump Has Repeatedly Taken Aim at Kaitlan Collins
The latest incident follows several public clashes between Trump and Collins.
The president previously called the journalist "very dumb and unhappy" and accused CNN of producing "FICTION AND LIES" after she hosted a special edition of The Source discussing the upcoming midterm elections.
In July, Trump also mocked Collins about "lack of smiling."
"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," Trump said. "It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake. But I didn't mind. I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.'"
"But it was fake, there's no question about it. But she's a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, 'Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!' You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile," he added.
White House Press Access Dispute Continues
The tensions have extended beyond personal exchanges.
On November 5, CNN was blocked from covering a Trump event in the Oval Office despite being scheduled to provide television pool coverage for ABC, CBS, Fox News and NBC.
"CNN was scheduled to be today's TV pool. But the White House blocked us from being allowed in for the president's event in the Oval Office that's now underway," Collins wrote on X.
She added that the decision meant "none of the five networks will have audio or video of his remarks."
The White House's Rapid Response 47 account responded by pointing Collins toward Trump's online livestream, sarcastically writing, "If only his remarks were broadcasted online, free to anyone who wanted them. Oh, wait."