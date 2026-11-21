The latest incident follows several public clashes between Trump and Collins.

The president previously called the journalist "very dumb and unhappy" and accused CNN of producing "FICTION AND LIES" after she hosted a special edition of The Source discussing the upcoming midterm elections.

In July, Trump also mocked Collins about "lack of smiling."

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award," Trump said. "It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake. But I didn't mind. I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.'"

"But it was fake, there's no question about it. But she's a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, 'Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!' You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile," he added.