One unimpressed festivalgoer told us: "Glastonbury used to be about proper rock music, legendary bands and artists who actually pushed boundaries. Now it feels more like a camp pop festival packed with safe, predictable performers. Cher might be an icon, but this lineup looks more like a glitter-covered variety show than the Glastonbury people grew up loving."

Another critic said: "This has to be one of the weakest, worst line-ups Glasto bosses have ever announced. Glastonbury once represented the alternative music scene, but now it's becoming a playground for polished pop stars. It's hard to believe people are paying nearly $550 for this."

A third source complained: "Cher is a showbiz legend, but putting her alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish makes the whole thing feel like a giant pop concert. Where are the groundbreaking rock acts?

"The festival seems more interested in attracting mainstream audiences than maintaining its musical identity. People were expecting Oasis, the Stones and Paul McCartney this year, not a bunch of pop kids and an old disco diva."