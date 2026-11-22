EXCLUSIVE: Cher Mocked for Being Part of 'Worst Glastonbury Line-Up Ever'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Cher has become the target of ridicule after Glastonbury unveiled its 2027 lineup, with disgruntled music fans branding the bill its "worst ever" and accusing organizers of transforming the legendary rock festival into a camp pop extravaganza.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 81-year-old American superstar will perform the coveted Sunday Legends slot at Worthy Farm in Somerset next June, joining headliners Harry Styles, 32, Harry Styles 24, and Sam Fender, 32. But the announcement has sparked huge criticism over the festival's increasingly mainstream direction, with some questioning whether its rebellious musical roots have been abandoned.
Glastonbury 2027 Slammed as 'Camp Pop Variety Show'
One unimpressed festivalgoer told us: "Glastonbury used to be about proper rock music, legendary bands and artists who actually pushed boundaries. Now it feels more like a camp pop festival packed with safe, predictable performers. Cher might be an icon, but this lineup looks more like a glitter-covered variety show than the Glastonbury people grew up loving."
Another critic said: "This has to be one of the weakest, worst line-ups Glasto bosses have ever announced. Glastonbury once represented the alternative music scene, but now it's becoming a playground for polished pop stars. It's hard to believe people are paying nearly $550 for this."
A third source complained: "Cher is a showbiz legend, but putting her alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish makes the whole thing feel like a giant pop concert. Where are the groundbreaking rock acts?
"The festival seems more interested in attracting mainstream audiences than maintaining its musical identity. People were expecting Oasis, the Stones and Paul McCartney this year, not a bunch of pop kids and an old disco diva."
Fans Blast 'Eurovision Party' Over Rock Heritage
And yet another critic blasted: "Glastonbury used to be the ultimate rock festival, where you went to see incredible bands, hear proper live music and experience something genuinely rebellious. Now it feels like a camp pop festival full of glitter, sequins and predictable chart acts.
"Cher is undoubtedly a legend, but this lineup makes the whole event look more like a giant Eurovision party than the Glastonbury we once knew.
"This genuinely has to be one of the most terribly lame Glastonbury line-ups I've ever seen. You've got Cher, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish dominating the conversation, and it all feels painfully safe.
"There was a time when Glastonbury was about musical discovery and pushing boundaries. Now it seems determined to become the world's most expensive mainstream pop concert."
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Cher Lead 2027 Bill
Styles will make his Glastonbury debut as Saturday's Pyramid Stage headliner, following his critically acclaimed Together Together tour.
Fender is set to open the headline performances on Friday, returning after his 2022 appearance, while Eilish closes the festival on Sunday, five years after her first headline performance.
Cher's appearance will be her only UK festival performance of 2027.
Other announced performers include Lily Allen, The Streets, Primal Scream, Chase & Status, Kacey Musgraves, Massive Attack, Little Simz, The XX and Kraftwerk.
FKA Twigs, Lola Young, Robyn, Teddy Swims, Ellie Goulding, Ezra Collective, Sombr, Sienna Spiro and Adéla are also scheduled to appear.
Record £408 Tickets Sell Out in 42 Minutes
Organizer Emily Eavis said: "We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year and, as we head into winter after that peaceful period, we wanted to give you an early musical taster of what's to come at Glastonbury 2027 with this spread of incredible artists."
She added: "We can't wait to see you down here on Worthy Farm in June for some much-needed good times!"
The festival opens June 23, with main-stage performances beginning June 25.
Tickets sold out within 42 minutes despite reaching a record £408 ($535) plus a booking fee of nearly $7.
Fans who missed out will have another opportunity during April's resale, although tickets remain strictly nontransferable.
The announcement follows controversy surrounding the previous festival, when punk-rap duo Bob Vylan led chants of "Death to the IDF."
Organizers condemned the incident, while the BBC apologized for broadcasting the performance and subsequently removed it from iPlayer.