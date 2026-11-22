EXCLUSIVE: Kris Jenner's Alleged Affair With O.J. Simpson Revisited
Nov. 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kris Jenner suffered an on-air meltdown over daughter Kim Kardashian's explosive new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, by Jonathan Van Meter, which dredges up the Kardashian matriarch's decades-old infidelity during her marriage to Robert Kardashian, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the book doesn't claim Jenner slept with O.J. Simpson – Robert's friend, whom the defense attorney would later represent during Simpson's sensational double-murder trial – the revelation has cast a fresh spotlight on long-simmering rumors the momager and the football legend had an affair more than three decades ago.
O.J. Simpson's Former Manager Made Explosive Claims About Alleged Kris Jenner Affair
Although Jenner has vehemently denied ever cheating on Robert with Simpson, his late manager Norman Pardo claimed in 2019 that the disgraced running back had bragged about a steamy hot tub hookup with the Kardashian matriarch.
According to Pardo, Jenner and Simpson – who died in 2024 at age 76 – got hot and heavy in a hot tub during a wild vacation with their respective spouses, Robert and Nicole Simpson, who were supposedly sleeping nearby.
"O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I'll give you exactly what he said: 'Her eyes bugged out of her head, and I fked that b---h until I broke her,'" Pardo recounted in the documentary Who Killed Nicole?.
Pardo claimed the alleged romp left Jenner needing medical attention, but O.J. refused to help, instead insisting Robert take her to the hospital. Pardo later managed the Naked Gun star's career following his acquittal of double murder.
Kris Jenner Reportedly Furious With Kim Kardashian Over Resurfaced Cheating Allegations
Robert, who served on O.J.'s famed "Dream Team" legal defense, divorced Jenner in 1991, while O.J. and Nicole called it quits the following year.
Jenner blasted Pardo's lurid allegation as an "absolute lie," but she reportedly "flipped out" when daughter Khloé [Kardashian] alerted her that Citizen Kim revisited her cheating past.
"Why did Kim drag us all into this?" Jenner fumed.
Kris Jenner Once Called Affair With Todd Waterman Her 'Biggest Regret'
Although Van Meter doesn't identify her former lover, Jenner admitted in her own memoir to having an extramarital affair in 1989 with professional soccer player Todd Waterman – a betrayal she called "my life's biggest regret."