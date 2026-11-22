Although Jenner has vehemently denied ever cheating on Robert with Simpson, his late manager Norman Pardo claimed in 2019 that the disgraced running back had bragged about a steamy hot tub hookup with the Kardashian matriarch.

According to Pardo, Jenner and Simpson – who died in 2024 at age 76 – got hot and heavy in a hot tub during a wild vacation with their respective spouses, Robert and Nicole Simpson, who were supposedly sleeping nearby.

"O.J. said he stood up, pulled his shorts down and, I'll give you exactly what he said: 'Her eyes bugged out of her head, and I fked that b---h until I broke her,'" Pardo recounted in the documentary Who Killed Nicole?.

Pardo claimed the alleged romp left Jenner needing medical attention, but O.J. refused to help, instead insisting Robert take her to the hospital. Pardo later managed the Naked Gun star's career following his acquittal of double murder.