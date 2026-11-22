EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Bell Reveals Daily Struggles Behind Hollywood Success
Nov. 22 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Kristen Bell is having a moment, thanks to the breakout success of her hit Netflix series, Nobody Wants This.
RadarOnline.com can reveal she received her first-ever Emmy nomination in 2025 for her performance as s-x and dating podcaster Joanne Williams, and the romantic comedy's newly released third season racked up 6.2million views on the streaming giant in just four days.
Bell's Parenting Struggles Spark Online Backlash
And yet, the 46-year-old still struggles to juggle her thriving career with life off-screen with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11 – who she notes are in the "cyclone" of puberty.
"It's hard," Bell recently confessed to Bustle. "Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It's brutal. I cry weekly."
The actress' candid admission caught some backlash online.
"Try doing it living between paychecks," sniped one X user.
Another commented, "It should be pretty easy with this much money," noting the couple's combined estimated $80million net worth.
But a source said the struggle is real.
"Kristen and Dax have always been ultra hands-on parents, and like anybody else, they can be completely drained and exhausted at the end of an average day," a source said.
"Yes, they have help and they have the resources to have a domestic staff but they never wanted or needed an army of nannies and helpers."
In spite of her success, "the family they have built is the source of all Kristen's pride," said the source. "She really puts in the work as a mom."
Marriage Vows
She and Shepard, 51, also put the work in on their 13-year marriage. The pair have been in couples therapy since they began dating in 2007, and the Veronica Mars alum isn't ashamed to admit it. "You do better in the gym with a trainer; you don't figure out how to cook without reading a recipe," she told Good Housekeeping a decade ago.
One rule the couple has adopted since becoming parents is to be sure to make up in front of their children after a tiff rather than behind closed doors.
"Even if at dinner, let's say, one of us is frustrated and is a little snarky, and then we go to bed, we'll apologize to each other the next morning," she told a news outlet.
"Then we will apologize and make amends to each other in front of the kids so that they can see how conflict resolution actually happens."
Shepard's Addiction Battle Shapes Family Life
And the couple are just as open with Lincoln and Delta when it comes to the Parenthood alum's battle with drug and alcohol addiction.
"They know that dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday," Shepard revealed during a 2021 appearance on Chelsea Clinton's podcast.
"Because I'm an alcoholic, and if I don't go there, then I'll drink and then I'll be a terrible dad." Personal accountability doesn't just play a critical role in Shepard's recovery, it's also "the defining characteristic" of his decades-long relationship with Kristen," noted the source.
"And probably the main thing that's kept them together all these years. Dax always takes responsibility when he screws up."
Highs and Lows
It hasn't always been easy. In 2020, the Armchair Expert podcast host confessed that after 16 years of sobriety, he secretly began abusing Vicodin after being prescribed the opioid painkillers following a motorcycle accident.
At first, he was tempted to suffer his shame in silence.
Not only was he afraid of endangering sponsorship deals, he also worried about putting his wife on the spot. "I don't want her to have to f--king spend half of every interview, 'What's it like being married to an addict?'" he said at the time. "Like, it just doesn't feel fair to her."
Pal Bradley Cooper, also in recovery, persuaded him to share the nightmare scenario in order to help others.
Bell Celebrates Shepard's Sobriety Milestone
"Sure, it was a moment of some public shame for them as a couple, but they opened up about it and they gracefully accepted the support of Dax's sober community," said the source. "Even on a bad day, Dax isn't somebody who tries to shift blame or point fingers."
Last September, he celebrated a major sobriety milestone. To mark the occasion, Bell posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "This is what 21 years of sobriety looks like," she captioned a series of photos of Shepard embracing their daughters.
"Hugging everyone and everything. Hugging life. Thank you for getting sober, [Dax]. I am eternally grateful to have you. We all are."