And yet, the 46-year-old still struggles to juggle her thriving career with life off-screen with husband Dax Shepard and their two daughters, Lincoln, 13, and Delta, 11 – who she notes are in the "cyclone" of puberty.

"It's hard," Bell recently confessed to Bustle. "Do not think because I am on your television that it is easy for me. It's brutal. I cry weekly."

The actress' candid admission caught some backlash online.

"Try doing it living between paychecks," sniped one X user.

Another commented, "It should be pretty easy with this much money," noting the couple's combined estimated $80million net worth.

But a source said the struggle is real.

"Kristen and Dax have always been ultra hands-on parents, and like anybody else, they can be completely drained and exhausted at the end of an average day," a source said.

"Yes, they have help and they have the resources to have a domestic staff but they never wanted or needed an army of nannies and helpers."

In spite of her success, "the family they have built is the source of all Kristen's pride," said the source. "She really puts in the work as a mom."