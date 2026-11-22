A New Jersey woman is suing Taco Bell after claiming she began choking while eating a burrito that allegedly contained rubber glove material. Jurvany Damas, 37, says the August 2024 incident left her with serious injuries, medical expenses, and lost income, according to a lawsuit filed against the fast-food chain and its parent company. The complaint, filed in Union County Superior Court on Aug. 20, 2026, alleges that Damas discovered the foreign material after taking a bite of her Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito. She claims her injuries may require surgery in the future.

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Choking Scare On Second Bite

Source: Anton/Unsplash The lawsuit claims that the burrito had a rubber glove material

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on Aug. 23, 2024, at a Taco Bell drive-thru at 2704 Route 22 East in Union Township, New Jersey. Damas ordered a Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito and took the food home. However, the meal allegedly took an alarming turn when she began eating. "Shortly thereafter, plaintiff began to consume her burrito and as she took a second bite of that burrito, she felt something stuck in her throat and began to choke," the complaint states. After the choking episode, Damas examined her food and allegedly discovered that she had consumed "rubber glove material." The lawsuit describes the material as a foreign object that is not an ingredient or component of a burrito as ordinarily manufactured and sold.

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Manager Shown The Alleged Object

Source: Roman Lopez/Unsplash The woman took the burrito to prove her claims to the manager

Following the incident, Damas reportedly returned to the restaurant with the burrito to show the manager what she claimed was inside her meal. The complaint also alleges that she had no prior knowledge of the foreign material and did not misuse or alter the food before eating it. Rather than alleging intentional wrongdoing by restaurant employees, the lawsuit accuses the defendants of failing to maintain proper food safety standards. It claims the companies failed to ensure their food was free from hazardous substances and foreign objects. The filing also raises concerns about food preparation inspections and restaurant safety procedures.

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Lawsuit Claims Lasting Injuries

Source: Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash Apart from Taco Bell, the woman also sued their parent company, Yum! Brands

Damas has brought claims against Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum! Brands, alleging negligence and the sale of food that was unfit for human consumption. The complaint also alleges a breach of implied warranty under New Jersey law, arguing that the food was not reasonably safe or suitable for its intended purpose. As for her health, Damas claims she suffered painful, disabling and potentially permanent bodily injuries. She also alleges that she became ill, incurred medical expenses, lost income because of missed work and experienced severe emotional distress. The filing specifically raises the possibility of future surgery. However, it does not identify the precise injury that might require the procedure.

What She Is Seeking Now

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Source: Yanhao Fang/Unsplash Taco Bell has not responded to the lawsuit so far