Summer Stock, which included Garland's showstopping number "Get Happy," might never have made it to the big screen without the support of her great friend Kelly.

The book C'mon, Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock by Fantle and Tom Johnson tells the story behind the film and shares new details of Garland and Kelly's special friendship.

Garland first laid eyes on Kelly singing and dancing in Pal Joey, which debuted on Broadway in 1940.

She was very impressed. "She recommended Gene to the studio before anyone knew who he was," Johnson said.

Kelly would make his movie debut opposite Garland two years later in 1942's For Me and My Gal, where she took the film novice under her wing on set. "She would never take credit for any of Gene's success. She just thought he was fantastic and should be given a shot in movies," Johnson explains.

The two powerhouse performers became off-set friends, too. "They went out pub-crawling in Montana when she was there on a short vacation," saidJohnson, who adds that Judy became a frequent guest at the Beverly Hills home Kelly shared with his first wife, Betsy.