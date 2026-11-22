EXCLUSIVE: Gene Kelly and Judy Garland's Special Hollywood Bond Revealed
Nov. 22 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
On a trip to New York City in 1950, Judy Garland ducked into a late-night screening of Summer Stock, her third musical co-starring Gene Kelly, at a Times Square theater, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"After the film, she exited the theater to thunderous applause," said film expert David Fantle. "Cheering fans followed her to her car, which had to give her a warm feeling because she'd been away from the screen for over a year."
Judy Garland and Gene Kelly's Special Friendship Revealed in New Book
Summer Stock, which included Garland's showstopping number "Get Happy," might never have made it to the big screen without the support of her great friend Kelly.
The book C'mon, Get Happy: The Making of Summer Stock by Fantle and Tom Johnson tells the story behind the film and shares new details of Garland and Kelly's special friendship.
Garland first laid eyes on Kelly singing and dancing in Pal Joey, which debuted on Broadway in 1940.
She was very impressed. "She recommended Gene to the studio before anyone knew who he was," Johnson said.
Kelly would make his movie debut opposite Garland two years later in 1942's For Me and My Gal, where she took the film novice under her wing on set. "She would never take credit for any of Gene's success. She just thought he was fantastic and should be given a shot in movies," Johnson explains.
The two powerhouse performers became off-set friends, too. "They went out pub-crawling in Montana when she was there on a short vacation," saidJohnson, who adds that Judy became a frequent guest at the Beverly Hills home Kelly shared with his first wife, Betsy.
Judy Garland's Personal Struggles Threatened 'Summer Stock' Production
"She spent a lot of weekends playing volleyball and singing [with them] all through the '40s and into the '50s," he noted.
Kelly and Garland's third movie together, Summer Stock, a variation of the let's-put-on-a-show musical, was initially intended as a vehicle to reunite her with Mickey Rooney. "They all thought [Summer Stock] was a throwback," Johnson said. "Initially, when they were doing it, they all thought it was a piece of c--p – even Judy."
Meanwhile, the star's personal problems had begun to mount.
By the start of production, Judy's marriage to Vincente Minnelli was in tatters and her dependency on prescription drugs was impacting her health, emotions and weight, which visibly fluctuated in the film.
Gene Kelly's Touching Promise to Judy Garland Saved Her Final MGM Film
Kelly, along with director Charles Walters and several other longtime friends at MGM, vowed to help her complete filming.
"Gene famously said, 'I don't care if it takes a year. I will stay here and be here for her,'" Johnson recalled.
That generosity might surprise fans who only know of Kelly's reputation as a perfectionist taskmaster, but Judy brought out a different side. "She wouldn't suffer fools, and you also couldn't bully her," Johnson said. "With Judy, Gene was trying to prop her up, trying to help her, trying to reassure her that when it was done she would be great."
Summer Stock would be Judy's final film for MGM, her home for 15 years. It would also be her last pairing with Kelly and provide her with one of her great signature songs, "Get Happy."
"Both Gene and Judy thought the final product, the musical numbers, were really great," Johnson said. "The camaraderie and the love among Judy and Gene elevated it more than anyone expected."