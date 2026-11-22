Ed Sheeran is at the center of speculation over his Glastonbury future amid claims plans for a 2027 British tour have been abandoned following the damaging controversy surrounding rapper Macklemore's removal from his American concerts, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The British singer, 35, is said to have had plans for a UK arena tour next year, with venues apparently preparing ticketing pages before the proposed announcement was withdrawn.

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Ed Sheeran Pulls Out of Glastonbury Over Macklemore Row

Source: MEGA Ed Sheeran pulled out of Glastonbury.

As part of it, sources said Sheeran was in line to play a headline set – which they add has now been ditched. One music industry insider said: "Ed has been left badly shaken by the fallout from the Macklemore controversy, and the last thing he wants is to walk straight into another political firestorm on home soil. "Plans for him to do a major UK arena tour in 2027 were already well advanced, with venues preparing ticketing pages and an announcement practically ready to go. Then everything was suddenly pulled, leaving people wondering what had happened behind the scenes. "Glastonbury was part of the tour plan, but there is now a feeling it would be an even bigger headache for Ed right now, and he has pulled out. The festival has a long history of political activism, and the controversy over Macklemore being dropped from his American tour would almost certainly follow him onto the Pyramid Stage at Glasto.

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Fears of Pyramid Stage Protests Force UK Retreat

Source: MEGA Sheeran insisted the decision to remove Macklemore belonged to the promoter.

"The nightmare scenario would be Ed walking out in front of tens of thousands of people and finding himself confronted by protesters, Palestinian flags and demands that he explain why Macklemore was removed from his shows. "Ed has always tried to keep his concerts about music rather than politics, but the Macklemore affair has made that position much harder to maintain. He has been accused of failing to stand up for another artist's freedom of expression, even though he insists the decision was made by promoters. "The withdrawal of other supporting acts in solidarity with Macklemore made the situation even more damaging. What started as a dispute over one rapper became a much wider argument about censorship, political pressure and whether musicians should take a public stand. "The speculation is that Ed would rather disappear from the spotlight for a while than risk turning a major British comeback into another public relations disaster. "His home in East Anglia offers him somewhere to retreat from the noise, and Ed keeping a low profile now could be preferable to spending another year defending himself against criticism. "It shows just how dramatically the fallout from Macklemore's removal has affected plans for his career. "For someone who has built his reputation on bringing audiences together, the prospect of becoming a lightning rod for political protest at Britain's biggest music festival would be a deeply uncomfortable one."

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Inside the Turbulent US Tour Split With Macklemore

Macklemore made pro-Palestinian statements at MetLife Stadium.

The speculation follows a turbulent September in which Sheeran's US tour became engulfed in a dispute over political expression, resulting in the departure of several supporting performers. Macklemore, 43, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, was removed from the tour after making pro-Palestinian statements during performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. The rapper told audiences people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank had not been forgotten, calling for Palestinian freedom before performing his protest song Hind's Hall. His comments prompted criticism from the Israeli-American Council and opposition from venue owners, including billionaire Robert Kraft, whose company owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. Sheeran subsequently insisted removing Macklemore had not been his decision. He said: "Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine."

Support Acts Quit in Solidarity Over Censorship Row

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Source: MEGA Finneas withdrew from upcoming tour dates in solidarity with Macklemore.