EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Felt Prince Harry Deserved More Royal Privileges'
Oct. 24 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to have believed Prince Harry deserved greater royal privileges and a more luxurious lifestyle after discovering the striking differences between his modest home and the lavish accommodation enjoyed by his older brother, Prince William.
Sources have told RadarOnline.com the Duchess of Sussex, 45, was said to have questioned the disparity when she began dating Harry, 42, in 2016.
Meghan Taken Aback by Royal Housing Inequality
At the time, he lived in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom property within Kensington Palace, while William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, occupied a considerably grander 20-room apartment nearby.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson described Markle's reaction to Harry's royal lifestyle in his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales.
Jobson wrote: "When they went to have drinks at William and Catherine's palatial apartment, she was apparently 'taken aback' at the disparity between the brothers."
He added: "Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially."
The author claimed the contrast between the brothers' living arrangements became a source of frustration for Markle, who had entered a royal world governed by strict distinctions of rank and succession.
He wrote: "She was piqued by the disparity."
Royal Rank Created Stark Living Differences
Although both brothers were born princes, William's position as heir meant he was destined for responsibilities and privileges Harry would never automatically share.
The difference was particularly visible at Kensington Palace, where William and Catherine's Apartment 1A provided extensive living space for their growing family.
Harry's neighboring Nottingham Cottage, affectionately known as Nott Cott, was considerably smaller, despite its prestigious location within the palace grounds.
In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry acknowledged feeling uncomfortable about introducing Markle to the property during their early relationship.
He wrote: "I was excited to welcome Meg to my home, but also embarrassed."
Harry added: "Nott Cott was no palace."
His account suggested the accommodation had become an awkward reminder of his comparatively junior position within the royal household.
However, Jobson's interpretation of Markle's feelings remains a biographer's account rather than a publicly confirmed statement from the duchess herself.
The Move to Frogmore and Royal Exit
The couple's housing arrangements changed following their wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018, when Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in 2022, granted them the use of Frogmore Cottage.
The five-bedroom Windsor property underwent renovations costing approximately £2.4million, equivalent to roughly $3million at the time.
The expenditure initially attracted criticism because the refurbishment was funded through the Sovereign Grant, although Harry and Markle subsequently repaid the money.
They moved into Frogmore in 2019, but their time there proved relatively brief.
In January 2020, the Sussexes announced their intention to step back from senior royal duties and pursue financial independence.
They subsequently relocated to North America, eventually establishing their family home in Montecito, California, with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
Estrangement Deepens After Palace Eviction
In 2023, it emerged the couple had been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, ending their remaining residential connection to the royal estate.
The decision followed publication of Spare, which contained Harry's detailed account of his deteriorating relationships with William and King Charles, 77.
Harry and Markle's estrangement from the royal family deepened after they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.
The Sussexes' explosive interviews, Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir Spare exposed bitter family tensions – particularly involving King Charles and Prince William.