EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Felt Prince Harry Deserved More Royal Privileges'

At the time, he lived in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom property within Kensington Palace, while William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, occupied a considerably grander 20-room apartment nearby.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson described Markle's reaction to Harry's royal lifestyle in his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales.

Jobson wrote: "When they went to have drinks at William and Catherine's palatial apartment, she was apparently 'taken aback' at the disparity between the brothers."

He added: "Meghan understood that William was above her husband in the royal pecking order as the heir to the throne, but she thought Harry was also a royal prince, so he deserved more materially."

The author claimed the contrast between the brothers' living arrangements became a source of frustration for Markle, who had entered a royal world governed by strict distinctions of rank and succession.

He wrote: "She was piqued by the disparity."