Prince Harry has declared he would be willing to rejoin the British military if his country needed him, while expressing concern over the Trump administration's approach to the war in Ukraine.

During an interview with The Telegraph in Lviv, Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex said he would be prepared to serve alongside fellow veterans and military personnel again.

He also suggested that the U.S. government's position on Ukraine did not reflect the strong level of support he believes exists among ordinary Americans.

The comments came during Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.