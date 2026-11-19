Prince Harry Says He Would '100%' Return to Military Service as He Takes a Nasty Swipe at Trump Over Ukraine War
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has declared he would be willing to rejoin the British military if his country needed him, while expressing concern over the Trump administration's approach to the war in Ukraine.
During an interview with The Telegraph in Lviv, Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex said he would be prepared to serve alongside fellow veterans and military personnel again.
He also suggested that the U.S. government's position on Ukraine did not reflect the strong level of support he believes exists among ordinary Americans.
The comments came during Harry's fourth visit to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Prince Harry Says He Would Rejoin British Military If Needed
Asked whether he would consider returning to military service, Harry did not hesitate. "If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100% be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel," he said.
The 42-year-old spent 10 years in the British Army, serving two operational tours in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot. He left the military in 2015 but has continued supporting injured and wounded service members through his work with the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.
Harry also warned that former service members should not assume their military experience is behind them.
"I think we should all be nervous, absolutely," he said. "And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again."
Harry Criticizes Trump's Administration Over Ukraine Support
Harry stopped short of naming President Donald Trump when discussing Washington's handling of the conflict. However, his remarks pointed to a clear difference between the administration's approach and what he believes Americans want.
"I think there's been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group - or in this case an administration - that was perhaps thinking about it differently," he told The Telegraph.
The duke said Europe had maintained a united front and that stronger American backing would be welcome. He also expressed optimism about the political changes expected in Washington following the November 2026 midterm elections.
"As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that," Harry said, referring to the Democrats' expected control of both chambers of Congress.
Prince Harry Warns Britain Has Been at War With Russia for a Decade
Harry also raised concerns about Russia's growing influence and its efforts to destabilize Western countries through activities beyond conventional warfare.
He argued that Britain should not mistake the absence of direct attacks on its territory for an absence of conflict.
"Just because there's not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that doesn't mean that we're not at war," he said. "I feel like we've been at war for the last decade."
The duke said the Russian threat had been present for around 15 years and warned that misinformation campaigns and attempts to divide European societies remained serious concerns.
He urged Britain and its allies to increase their assistance to Ukraine rather than scale back their involvement. Harry argued that continued international support was essential to bringing the conflict to an end.
Harry Visits Ukrainian Veterans and Plans New Employment Project
Harry's latest trip marked his fourth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. During his time in Lviv, he visited the Superhumans Center, a specialist rehabilitation facility supporting people injured in the war, and met wounded soldiers and veterans.
He also attended Ukraine's national selection trials for the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England. The competition, founded by Harry in 2014, gives wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans an opportunity to compete in adaptive sports.
Beyond his work with the sporting event, the duke discussed plans for a global employment initiative aimed at helping former military personnel find opportunities in civilian careers.
Harry believes veterans' professional experience and abilities are often overlooked after they leave the armed forces. Describing their skills as "under-priced and undervalued," he stressed that former service members still have plenty to offer employers.
His proposed initiative will seek to connect veterans with employment opportunities and encourage businesses to recognize the value of their military training and experience.