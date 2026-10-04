EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Invictus Backing Could Open Door to Harry's Princess Diana Film Deal

The event, which runs from July 10 to 17, is seeking significant funding after former sponsor Boeing opted not to renew, and Amazon's Prime Video would provide Harry with a potential alternative entertainment partner to Netflix.

A source familiar with the discussions claimed: "Amazon's immediate interest is Invictus, but there is an awareness that establishing a significant relationship with Harry could potentially lead to other projects. "Diana is obviously the one that would generate enormous international interest.

"Harry has been exploring ideas around the 30th anniversary of his mother's death, including a documentary, and Amazon would absolutely recognize the value of securing something like that for Prime Video.

"That doesn't mean a Diana documentary is part of the Invictus sponsorship agreement. They are separate propositions, and discussions remain at an early stage. But Amazon is talking about getting substantially closer to Harry's world, and everyone involved understands what opportunities could follow."

The insider noted, "Prime Video competes directly with Netflix, so landing a major Harry project would inevitably carry additional significance. A Diana film connected personally to her son would be an extraordinary global property.

"Invictus could therefore become the beginning of a much broader relationship rather than simply Amazon putting its branding around a sporting event. Harry needs serious commercial partners, and Amazon has the resources and distribution to become one."