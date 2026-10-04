EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Invictus Backing Could Open Door to Harry's Princess Diana Film Deal
Oct. 4 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's potential new partnership with Amazon over his Invictus Games could open the door to a far bigger prize for the streaming giant – securing his proposed documentary about Princess Diana.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 42, and the Invictus Foundation are said to be in negotiations with Amazon over a major sponsorship agreement for the 2027 Games in Birmingham, England.
Amazon Eyes Bigger Prince Harry Partnership Through Invictus
The event, which runs from July 10 to 17, is seeking significant funding after former sponsor Boeing opted not to renew, and Amazon's Prime Video would provide Harry with a potential alternative entertainment partner to Netflix.
A source familiar with the discussions claimed: "Amazon's immediate interest is Invictus, but there is an awareness that establishing a significant relationship with Harry could potentially lead to other projects. "Diana is obviously the one that would generate enormous international interest.
"Harry has been exploring ideas around the 30th anniversary of his mother's death, including a documentary, and Amazon would absolutely recognize the value of securing something like that for Prime Video.
"That doesn't mean a Diana documentary is part of the Invictus sponsorship agreement. They are separate propositions, and discussions remain at an early stage. But Amazon is talking about getting substantially closer to Harry's world, and everyone involved understands what opportunities could follow."
The insider noted, "Prime Video competes directly with Netflix, so landing a major Harry project would inevitably carry additional significance. A Diana film connected personally to her son would be an extraordinary global property.
"Invictus could therefore become the beginning of a much broader relationship rather than simply Amazon putting its branding around a sporting event. Harry needs serious commercial partners, and Amazon has the resources and distribution to become one."
Invictus Games Seek Major Funding for 2027 Event
The Invictus Foundation is reportedly seeking around $27million to meet the cost of staging the Games, which will bring wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans to Birmingham.
Amazon already operates employment programs supporting military veterans, giving the company an existing connection with the community represented by Invictus.
Livewire Pictures is producing coverage of the 2027 Games – the first Invictus event staged in Britain since the inaugural competition in London in 2014 – although the foundation has not announced a broadcaster.
The proposed Amazon agreement could also increase speculation about whether Meghan Markle, 46, will attend alongside Harry.
Netflix History Adds Context to Amazon Talks
Harry and Markle previously built a high-profile relationship with Netflix after stepping away from royal duties. The platform released their documentary series Harry & Meghan as well as Heart of Invictus, while Markle fronted the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.
Harry is separately said to have been considering projects to commemorate Diana, who died aged 36 following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997.
A documentary is among the ideas reportedly explored as the 30th anniversary of her death approaches in 2027.
Princess Diana Legacy Remains Central to Potential Projects
Diana died after the Mercedes carrying her crashed in Paris's Pont de l'Alma tunnel shortly after midnight. Investigators estimated the car was traveling at about 65 mph immediately before impact.
The beloved royal suffered severe internal injuries, including a ruptured pulmonary vein close to her heart.
Emergency crews treated her at the scene before taking her to Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital, where surgeons attempted to control internal bleeding.
She was pronounced dead at 4 am.
Her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul also died, while their bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was seriously injured but survived the crash.
Diana's life and humanitarian work remain central to Harry's public identity.
He has repeatedly connected his campaigning on issues including landmines and HIV with causes championed by his mother.