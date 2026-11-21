Harry, 42, made a surprise visit to Lviv, Ukraine, over the weekend – with details emerging just hours before William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales , 44, arrived in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize.

Prince Harry has reignited tensions with his estranged brother Prince William after another high-profile overseas appearance threatened to overshadow the future king's flagship environmental awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The timing marks the fifth consecutive year that the Duke of Sussex's public engagements have coincided with his brother's environmental initiative, fueling fresh speculation about their bitter family feud.

A royal source claimed, "William is absolutely exasperated and enraged that this keeps happening. Every year he puts enormous effort into promoting Earthshot, and almost inevitably Harry appears somewhere else with a major announcement or engagement that competes for international attention.

"It's becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss these repeated clashes as unfortunate coincidences, and they now feel constant to William."