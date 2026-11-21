EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Enraging Brother William Again' as He Threatens to Overshadow the Future King's Event
Nov. 21 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry has reignited tensions with his estranged brother Prince William after another high-profile overseas appearance threatened to overshadow the future king's flagship environmental awards, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Harry, 42, made a surprise visit to Lviv, Ukraine, over the weekend – with details emerging just hours before William, 44, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, arrived in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize.
The timing marks the fifth consecutive year that the Duke of Sussex's public engagements have coincided with his brother's environmental initiative, fueling fresh speculation about their bitter family feud.
A royal source claimed, "William is absolutely exasperated and enraged that this keeps happening. Every year he puts enormous effort into promoting Earthshot, and almost inevitably Harry appears somewhere else with a major announcement or engagement that competes for international attention.
"It's becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss these repeated clashes as unfortunate coincidences, and they now feel constant to William."
Prince Harry Visits Wounded Soldiers in Surprise Ukraine Trip
Harry's visit included meetings with wounded Ukrainian soldiers and medical personnel at the Superhumans Centre, a specialist rehabilitation facility.
Addressing attendees at an international war trauma conference, he said: "You're going to win the war, and then you're going to be set up for success."
The Duke also watched wheelchair rugby trials for Ukraine's Invictus Games team and participated in pickleball.
A spokesperson for Harry rejected suggestions his trip had deliberately interfered with William's schedule.
They said: "The Duke's visit to Ukraine was completed before the Prince and Princess of Wales' first engagement in India. Reporting to the contrary is misleading and wholly inaccurate."
Five Years of Shocking Royal Scheduling Clashes
Nevertheless, royal commentators have questioned the recurring scheduling overlaps.
The pattern began in 2022 when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, released a trailer for their Netflix documentary as William and Catherine arrived in Boston for Earthshot.
In 2023, Harry appeared in a comedy fundraiser video supporting American veterans while William attended the environmental awards in Singapore.
Another overlap came in 2024 when Harry accepted ESPN's Pat Tillman Award for Service as William attended Earthshot celebrations in Cape Town.
Last year, Harry's announcement of a Canadian visit coincided with William's trip to Brazil, prompting conflicting accounts about whether Buckingham Palace had received advance notice.
Princess Kate Makes Triumphant Return on Mumbai Royal Tour
Meanwhile, William and Catherine began their latest Indian tour playing street cricket with sporting legend Sachin Tendulkar at Mumbai's Ballard Estate.
William was bowled out on his third delivery, while Catherine managed a successful shot before being caught behind off her husband's bowling.
The couple also traveled on Mumbai's metro network during their three-day visit.
Catherine, making her most significant overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment, expressed delight at returning to India.
She said: "Thank you so much, it's so wonderful to be here again."
William's Earthshot Prize ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday evening. William and Prince Harry's relationship has deteriorated dramatically since their once-close bond following the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.
Tensions intensified after Harry began dating Markle in 2016, with disagreements then erupting over the way she felt she was treated by the royal establishment.
The brothers' rift deepened when Harry and Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Harry subsequently accused William of shouting at him during family discussions, while his 2023 memoir, Spare, alleged a physical confrontation between them.