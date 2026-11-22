Tallulah Willis has explained why she removed a personal photograph with her father, Bruce Willis, after reconsidering whether the private family moment should have been shared publicly.

The 32-year-old addressed the decision in an Instagram post on Sunday, November 22, one day after sharing a photograph of herself holding hands with the 71-year-old actor.

Tallulah said the picture captured a special visit but acknowledged that she had not considered whether it was too intimate to post.

Her explanation comes as Bruce continues to live with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition his family publicly disclosed in February 2023.