Sen. John Kennedy likened Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to fictional cannibal Hannibal Lecter, warning President Donald Trump not to let friendly exchanges get in the way of standing up to America's rivals.

During a Sunday, November 22, appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," the Louisiana Republican described the two leaders as "predators" and urged Trump to demonstrate strength when dealing with them.

"Putin and Xi are predators," Kennedy told host Kristen Welker. "They want to eat America's liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti."

The remark referenced Anthony Hopkins' portrayal of Lecter in the 1991 thriller "The Silence of the Lambs."

Kennedy made the comparison while discussing Trump's November 19 meeting with Putin and Xi in Shenzhen, China, marking the first time the three leaders had gathered for a trilateral summit.