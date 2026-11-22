Her private frustrations have been disclosed by her cousin and close friend, Lady Elizabeth 'Liza' Anson, who died at age 79 in 2020, in conversations with royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

Anson, an experienced society party planner, described how attempts to become involved in organizing the ceremony were repeatedly frustrated, leaving the Queen feeling excluded from important decisions.

According to Bedell Smith, writing on Substack, Anson found Markle, now 45, was reluctant to discuss wedding arrangements without Harry, now 42, being present.

The situation is said to have deteriorated when Harry informed Anson that the couple had decided to pursue alternative arrangements.

Anson told Bedell Smith: "Harry wrote to me and said they were going another way."

She added: "He said, 'I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this.' When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content."

The revelation shows there was a significant disconnect between Harry's understanding of his grandmother's feelings and the monarch's private concerns about his wedding.