EXCLUSIVE: Queen Elizabeth's Close Friend Reveals She Was 'Barred From Helping Plan Prince Harry's Wedding'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II was left deeply hurt after being effectively excluded from preparations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, with a close confidante revealing the monarch felt sidelined and distressed by her grandson's behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late Queen, who died at age 96 in 2022, is said to have struggled with tensions surrounding the couple's May 19, 2018, wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
Queen Elizabeth 'Felt Left Out' of Royal Wedding Plans
Her private frustrations have been disclosed by her cousin and close friend, Lady Elizabeth 'Liza' Anson, who died at age 79 in 2020, in conversations with royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.
Anson, an experienced society party planner, described how attempts to become involved in organizing the ceremony were repeatedly frustrated, leaving the Queen feeling excluded from important decisions.
According to Bedell Smith, writing on Substack, Anson found Markle, now 45, was reluctant to discuss wedding arrangements without Harry, now 42, being present.
The situation is said to have deteriorated when Harry informed Anson that the couple had decided to pursue alternative arrangements.
Anson told Bedell Smith: "Harry wrote to me and said they were going another way."
She added: "He said, 'I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this.' When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content."
The revelation shows there was a significant disconnect between Harry's understanding of his grandmother's feelings and the monarch's private concerns about his wedding.
Church Protocol Clash Left Monarch 'Really Upset'
Further tensions emerged over the couple's handling of arrangements for their religious ceremony.
According to Bedell Smith, Elizabeth was particularly unhappy Harry had approached the Archbishop of Canterbury about officiating without first consulting the Dean of Windsor.
The Dean held responsibility for religious arrangements at St. George's Chapel, meaning royal approval alone was insufficient to determine every aspect of the service.
Harry is said to have believed his grandmother's permission would be enough to authorize the arrangements. The disagreement allegedly resulted in a difficult conversation between the prince and the Queen.
Anson told Bedell Smith: "She said she was really upset."
She added: "I was shocked when the Queen told me this, how she was so saddened. I had no idea about the conversation, that he was rude to her for 10 minutes."
Wedding Dress Secrecy and Pre-Ceremony Truce
The claims offer a glimpse of tensions that were largely concealed from public view during preparations for the internationally televised ceremony.
Elizabeth was also said to have been disappointed by her limited involvement in decisions surrounding Markle's wedding dress, designed by French fashion house Givenchy.
The ceremony ultimately attracted approximately 600 guests, bringing together senior royals, celebrities and representatives of the couple's charitable interests.
Despite the reported disagreements, Bedell Smith wrote Harry and his grandmother managed to repair their relationship before the wedding.
Anson said: "She said she felt very left out, so he wrote her a letter about what was happening."
The correspondence apparently reassured the monarch sufficiently for the celebrations to proceed with her approval.
From Windsor Celebration to Bitter Megxit Fallout
The wedding took place at Windsor Castle, with Elizabeth attending alongside other senior members of the royal family.
Less than two years later, Harry and Markle announced their decision to step back from senior royal duties, beginning the separation from the monarchy subsequently dubbed Megxit.
It, and the former Prince Andrew's scandal linked to his friendship with predator Jeffrey Epstein, marked a bitter end to Elizabeth's record 70-year reign, which made her Britain's longest-serving monarch and a symbol of stability through extraordinary social and political change.