Kim Jong Un is reportedly refusing to engage with Donald Trump, despite the president's repeated attempts to reopen communication with the North Korean leader.

According to a November 22 Wall Street Journal report, Trump tried contacting Kim through established communication channels last year, but received no response.

Even a personal letter from the president allegedly failed to reach its intended recipient, with a North Korean diplomat reportedly returning the unopened envelope.

The apparent snub is a sharp contrast to Trump's first term, when he famously described his relationship with the dictator as a romance, declaring that the two had "fallen in love."