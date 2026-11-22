Kim Jong Un Ignoring Donald Trump's Calls After 'Throwing Away' His Personal Letter — Despite Prez Saying They 'Fell in Love'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Kim Jong Un is reportedly refusing to engage with Donald Trump, despite the president's repeated attempts to reopen communication with the North Korean leader.
According to a November 22 Wall Street Journal report, Trump tried contacting Kim through established communication channels last year, but received no response.
Even a personal letter from the president allegedly failed to reach its intended recipient, with a North Korean diplomat reportedly returning the unopened envelope.
The apparent snub is a sharp contrast to Trump's first term, when he famously described his relationship with the dictator as a romance, declaring that the two had "fallen in love."
Trump's Calls Went Unanswered
The White House reportedly attempted to reach Kim through existing telephone lines and diplomatic communication channels in 2025, but the North Korean leader never responded, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ.
The outreach was intended to revive negotiations that stalled in 2019, following the breakdown of Trump's second summit with Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam. The leaders disagreed over sanctions relief and the steps required to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program.
Trump's administration made another push for a meeting during his November 2026 Asia trip, but negotiations reportedly failed after Pyongyang presented conditions Washington was unwilling to accept.
According to the report, American officials explored several possible arrangements, including formally ending the Korean War and establishing diplomatic liaison offices. However, the two sides could not reach an agreement.
The Letter That Got Thrown Away
After he attempted to make contact went unanswered, Trump reportedly tried sending Kim a personal letter.
White House officials devised an unusual delivery plan, arranging for representatives to wait outside North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations in Manhattan.
When a North Korean diplomat walked past, the group handed him the envelope intended for Kim. However, the gesture allegedly backfired.
According to people familiar with the incident, the diplomat later placed the unopened letter in front of an American representative during a meeting at the United Nations, effectively returning it without delivering it to the North Korean leader.
From 'Fell In Love' To Left On Read
The reported rejection is particularly striking given the relationship Trump previously claimed to have with Kim.
The two leaders met three times during Trump's first presidency: in Singapore in June 2018, Hanoi in February 2019, and at the Demilitarized Zone in June 2019.
At a September 2018 rally in West Virginia, Trump famously discussed their correspondence.
"And we fell in love, okay? No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters. And they're great letters. We fell in love," he told the crowd.
Their diplomatic relationship ultimately failed to produce an agreement on North Korea's nuclear weapons program, despite the high-profile meetings and personal exchanges.
Nuclear Arsenal Growing While Trump Waits
While diplomatic efforts have struggled, North Korea's nuclear capabilities have continued to expand.
The WSJ report cited estimates suggesting the country's arsenal has grown from approximately 20-30 warheads in 2019 to around 60 in 2026. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has also estimated that North Korea possessed approximately 60 warheads in January 2026.
Kim has also strengthened military cooperation with Russia and continued to insist that Washington recognize North Korea's nuclear status.
During a February 2026 speech, Kim indicated that peaceful relations with the United States could be possible if Washington accepted his country's nuclear program.
The Trump administration, however, has maintained its commitment to North Korea's denuclearization. A U.S. official also disputed the reported efforts to arrange a recent summit, according to the coverage.