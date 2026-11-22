Ann Coulter Dismisses Marco Rubio's 2028 Presidential Buzz: 'I Don't Think There's Going to Be a Groundswell of Support'
Nov. 22 2026, Updated 1:39 p.m. ET
Ann Coulter isn't buying the growing buzz around Marco Rubio's potential 2028 presidential campaign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The conservative commentator argued Rubio's newfound popularity is being driven by a vocal but limited group of Republicans who have never been particularly supportive of Donald Trump.
Ann Coulter Questions Marco Rubio's Republican Support
During a Friday appearance on Clay Travis and Buck Sexton's radio show, Coulter rejected the idea that Rubio was building widespread enthusiasm among Republican voters.
"I don't think there's going to be a groundswell of support for Rubio. I think that is coming from a very, very narrow — and loud — online group of Republicans," she shared. "The same ones, I might add, who really, really hated Trump."
"They are warmongers and they want open borders and oh my gosh, until Rubio signed on for Trump, he was Mr. Amnesty and Mr. Warmonger," Coulter added.
"So that's why the pro-wars, pro-open borders crowd in the Republican Party — who seem to have outsized influence, since one of them is Rupert Murdoch so that covers Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Fox News — really looks like, 'Oh my gosh, all these people want Rubio!' Okay, let's put that to a vote," she continued.
Donald Trump Reportedly Praises Marco Rubio Amid J.D. Vance Tensions
Coulter's comments come as Trump has reportedly grown frustrated with Vice President J.D. Vance's criticism of the Iran war while continuing to praise Rubio, a report claimed.
Sources added that the president "has continued to praise" Rubio and claimed he would be a "strong" president.
"Mr. Trump’s allies have noted that Mr. Rubio has repeatedly said the president’s move to attack Iran was essential for the country’s national security," the report read.
J.D. Vance Blames Iran War for Midterm Defeat
Vance argued that the Iran conflict contributed to Republicans' disappointing midterm results.
"The reason we lost is the war... If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest," he wrote on X.
Trump addressed Vance's post on November 8, saying his vice president was "right."
"He should have made one other statement," Trump said before asking, "'If you had it to do again, would you do it again?'"
He answered, "The answer is yes."
Marco Rubio Defended Donald Trump's Iran Decision
Rubio acknowledged that the conflict was "not necessarily popular" while insisting it was "necessary."
He also argued Trump had confronted a "very real threat."