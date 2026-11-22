During a Friday appearance on Clay Travis and Buck Sexton's radio show, Coulter rejected the idea that Rubio was building widespread enthusiasm among Republican voters.

"I don't think there's going to be a groundswell of support for Rubio. I think that is coming from a very, very narrow — and loud — online group of Republicans," she shared. "The same ones, I might add, who really, really hated Trump."

"They are warmongers and they want open borders and oh my gosh, until Rubio signed on for Trump, he was Mr. Amnesty and Mr. Warmonger," Coulter added.

"So that's why the pro-wars, pro-open borders crowd in the Republican Party — who seem to have outsized influence, since one of them is Rupert Murdoch so that covers Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Fox News — really looks like, 'Oh my gosh, all these people want Rubio!' Okay, let's put that to a vote," she continued.