Former Clemson College Republicans member Jackson Heaberlin said Trump's endorsement of Darline Graham, the sister of late Sen. Lindsey Graham, reinforced the belief that ordinary Republican voters had little influence over the party's direction.

"When Darline Graham won her primary, it felt as though the GOP - they were like your evil father," Heaberlin said.

He described the party as "boomerworld," where "whatever Trump says goes" and Republicans could nominate "the worst candidate ever."

Club co-chair Jane Kihne, 22, said some young conservatives deliberately voted against Republican candidates to express their dissatisfaction.

"It was literally to punish the GOP," she told New York Magazine.

Steven Pittman, 25, said he broke with his usual voting habits by supporting Democrat Annie Andrews for Senate and Republican Alan Wilson for governor. Both candidates won their respective races.

"I was never someone who would vote split ticket ever in my entire life," Pittman said, describing himself as disgusted with the party.

Other Clemson students said they would have supported Andrews if they had been eligible to vote in South Carolina. Some also chose to stay home rather than support Republican candidates, according to the magazine.