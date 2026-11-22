Greene responded on November 18 after Trump questioned the timing of a reported drop in gasoline prices. In a November 17 Truth Social post, the president highlighted what he described as the biggest decline in 18 years, asking, "Biggest drop in gasoline in 18 years. Notice that they waited until after the 'Election?'"

The former congresswoman challenged that suggestion in a post on X, writing, "The price of gas dropped after the election because you got whooped in the midterms BECAUSE YOU have been psychotically threatening to basically nuke Iran."

"So the market reacted," she added.

Greene also accused Trump of contributing to the earlier rise in fuel costs through his military campaign against Iran.

"But the real bullshit is that YOU drove up the price of gas/diesel with your stupid pointless war and your psychobabble!!!" she wrote.