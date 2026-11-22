Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Nasty Swipe at Trump's Gas Price Brag — as She Insists Prez 'Got Whooped' in Midterms
Nov. 22 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has renewed her criticism of Donald Trump, accusing the president of driving up fuel prices through his handling of the Iran conflict before taking credit for their decline after the midterm elections.
Greene aimed Trump's explanation for falling gasoline prices, arguing that his party's poor election performance and his threats toward Iran had influenced the market. Her remarks added another chapter to the bitter public split between the former allies.
Greene Accuses Trump of Driving Up Gas Prices
Greene responded on November 18 after Trump questioned the timing of a reported drop in gasoline prices. In a November 17 Truth Social post, the president highlighted what he described as the biggest decline in 18 years, asking, "Biggest drop in gasoline in 18 years. Notice that they waited until after the 'Election?'"
The former congresswoman challenged that suggestion in a post on X, writing, "The price of gas dropped after the election because you got whooped in the midterms BECAUSE YOU have been psychotically threatening to basically nuke Iran."
"So the market reacted," she added.
Greene also accused Trump of contributing to the earlier rise in fuel costs through his military campaign against Iran.
"But the real bullshit is that YOU drove up the price of gas/diesel with your stupid pointless war and your psychobabble!!!" she wrote.
Trump Previously Predicted Gasoline Would Fall Below $2
Trump had discussed his expectations for lower fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterms.
During a September 9 exchange with reporters, he predicted that oil prices would begin falling after the election, linking the expected decline to developments in the Iran conflict.
"Right after the election, oil prices are going to be tumbling downward," he said. "They're going to be tumbling down and we'll get them down."
He also suggested gasoline could eventually fall below $2 per gallon. When asked whether that would happen only after the midterms, Trump replied, "I think it's going to take a little bit longer than the midterm. Yeah."
His November 17 post returned to the timing of the price decline, suggesting that someone had deliberately delayed the drop until after voters went to the polls. However, he did not identify who he believed was responsible.
Gas Prices Were Already Declining Before the Midterms
Trump's suggestion that gasoline prices were deliberately kept high until after the election lacks supporting evidence.
According to FactCheck.org's November 20 report, the national average price of gasoline had already been falling for more than a month before the November 3 election. Prices had dropped approximately 75 cents per gallon since September 24.
Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, rejected suggestions of political manipulation.
"There's no they. It's just the market," he said.
De Haan attributed the decline to several factors, including seasonal demand, improvements in refinery operations and increased oil supplies. He also noted that Americans typically drive less as temperatures fall and that refineries switch to less expensive winter gasoline blends.
However, the report acknowledged that the Iran conflict had contributed to higher energy costs earlier in the year. The U.S. military's efforts to maintain oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz also played a role in subsequent market movements.
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Greene's Break With Trump Led to Her Congressional Exit
Greene's latest attack follows a dramatic breakdown in her relationship with Trump in November 2025. The president withdrew his endorsement of the Georgia Republican after she criticized his administration and supported efforts to release government records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Days later, Greene announced she would resign from Congress, saying she was unwilling to face a Trump-backed primary challenge.
"Loyalty should be a two-way street, and we should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district's interest," she said in her resignation announcement.
Her resignation took effect on January 5, 2026, officially ending her congressional career.
Trump's political troubles also extended beyond his falling-out with Greene.
Democrats won control of both the House and Senate in the November 2026 midterms, with voters expressing frustration over the cost of living, the economy, and the Iran conflict, according to the Associated Press.