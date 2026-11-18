The decision marks another blow to the administration's controversial military restrictions, known as the Hegseth Policy, as the White House continues fighting to defend the ban before the Supreme Court.

In the eight-page order, the appeals court denied the government's request to keep its June ruling on hold while the Supreme Court considers whether to review the case. Judge Robert Wilkins delivered a pointed explanation, finding that the administration had failed to demonstrate the harm necessary to justify another delay.

Judge Robert Wilkins criticized the Pentagon for failing to identify specific national security risks associated with allowing the decorated troops to remain in uniform.

"The Department has never specified" what national security risks would result from retaining the service members, Wilkins wrote.

He also noted that the government had not disputed evidence showing the plaintiffs served honorably and met military standards.

Wilkins also noted that claims of irreparable injury must be "certain and great" and "actual and not theoretical." Judges Wilkins and Judith Rogers voted against the administration's request, while Judge Justin Walker would have granted it.