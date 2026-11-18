Lacy Jolee Boles is on trial in Paulding County, Georgia, for the 2019 shooting death of her husband, Daniel Akers. Boles allegedly set up a “trap” using a hard-floor mop to alert her when her husband returned home, RadarOnline can report.

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Lacy Jolee Boles' Alleged Trap

Source: USPLASH ; @NATEEATONREPORTER/ FACEBOOK Both sides agree Boles propped a Swiffer against the door before the shooting.

Boles has pleaded not guilty to malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Prosecutors allege she shot Akers during a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, the defense maintains he died from a self-inflicted wound. A Swiffer mop she allegedly propped against the front door is a key piece of evidence. Prosecutor Jason Treadaway called it a “booby trap” meant to alert her when Akers came home. Defense attorney Brian Steel acknowledged she placed the mop but said it was a warning after she texted Akers not to return because she planned to file for divorce. Treadaway told jurors of the couple, “They loved hard and they fought hard.” Prosecutors also said they had been arguing about money ahead of the holidays while Akers was between union jobs. Boles previously told police an argument the day before had turned physical, alleging Akers pushed her against a wall and choked her.

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Prosecutors' Account of the Incident

Source: COURT TV Prosecutors allege Boles shot Daniel Akers in the face with a .22 after he returned home.

Prosecutors say Akers returned home carrying a bag of McDonald’s food before Boles confronted and shot him in the face with a .22-caliber pistol. “Ambushed, executed in his own basement," Treadaway claimed while describing the incident. The bullet reportedly entered through Akers’ left nostril and traveled into his brain. Investigators found the gun near his right hand. Prosecutors argue the circumstances suggest Boles staged the scene to look like suicide.

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Inside the Defense's Story

Source: @JUSTICECASEBOOKUS/FACEBOOK The defense claimed Akers held a gun to his mouth and the weapon fired when she tried to stop him.

Steel alleged that Boles followed Akers downstairs and found him holding a gun to his mouth with his left hand. According to the defense, Akers told her, “You can’t help me, no one can help me.” Steel argued that she lunged for his arm, a struggle ensued, and the gun discharged, causing him to fall backward. The defense pointed to Boles telling investigators Akers held the gun in his left hand even though she identified him as right-handed. Steel asked jurors, “Why would she stage a gun on the left side and tell the police he’s a righty if she’s staging everything?” He said Akers was broke, facing a work furlough and possible return to prison over a probation violation. However, prosecutors countered that Akers was a happy father looking forward to baseball season with his young son.

Trial Delays Due to ChatGPT

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Source: UNSPLASH Boles faces malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault charges.