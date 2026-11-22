The late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022 , maintained an exceptionally structured daily schedule across her royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral.

Queen Elizabeth II imposed a strict ban on vacuuming before 8 am in her private quarters, ensuring noisy household chores never disturbed the carefully organized morning routine she followed throughout her reign, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Queen Elizabeth II banned vacuuming before 8 am, according to a royal author.

The restriction meant royal housekeeping staff had to organize their cleaning duties around the monarch's personal timetable, balancing the upkeep of historic buildings with the need to preserve her privacy.

Brandreth wrote: "No vacuuming was permitted in the Queen's quarters before 8 am. Her clothes were laid out for her, her hairdresser was waiting."

The unusual housekeeping restriction has been revealed by royal author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, offering a glimpse into the private domestic arrangements of Britain's longest-reigning sovereign.

Despite the elaborate arrangements surrounding her, Elizabeth preferred a relatively uncomplicated start to the day.

Brandreth described how the Queen would move through her private apartments while listening to the latest news on a portable radio.

He wrote: "At 9 am, as her personal piper played beneath her windows, the Queen would walk from her bedroom, through her sitting room to her dining room, holding her Roberts radio, listening to the news of the day."

Her breakfast was similarly unpretentious, consisting of cereal, granary toast and marmalade.

Brandreth noted: "Breakfast was modest: cereal (from those derided Tupperware containers), a slice of granary toast, a layer of Oxford marmalade."

By midmorning, the monarch had moved from domestic routines to the constitutional responsibilities that defined her reign.

"At 10 am, the business of the day began: her private secretary appeared; correspondence was considered, state papers noted; if it was a morning for receiving ambassadors or the day of an investiture, Her Majesty studied her briefing material – closely," Brandreth wrote.