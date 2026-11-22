A Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Texas has warned Democratic lawmakers that their plans to investigate President Donald Trump's administration and private associates could expose them to potential criminal liability.

Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, sent letters to three Democratic senators and a congressman-elect, questioning whether their proposed investigations would cross constitutional and legal boundaries.

The warnings have drawn criticism from former Texas Congressman Colin Allred and prompted an ethics complaint against Reitz.

The dispute comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January, giving them greater power to investigate the president and his administration.