Trump-Appointed Texas Prosecutor Warns Democrats Against Investigating The Don's Allies — as Colin Allred Accuses Prez's Officials of 'Political Intimidation'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET
A Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Texas has warned Democratic lawmakers that their plans to investigate President Donald Trump's administration and private associates could expose them to potential criminal liability.
Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, sent letters to three Democratic senators and a congressman-elect, questioning whether their proposed investigations would cross constitutional and legal boundaries.
The warnings have drawn criticism from former Texas Congressman Colin Allred and prompted an ethics complaint against Reitz.
The dispute comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January, giving them greater power to investigate the president and his administration.
Aaron Reitz Warns Democrats About Potential Criminal Violations
Reitz sent letters to Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Elissa Slotkin, as well as Rep. Robert Garcia, after they discussed using congressional oversight powers to examine Trump and people connected to his administration.
Speaking to CBS News Texas, Reitz acknowledged that investigating the executive branch was a legitimate constitutional responsibility. However, he argued that congressional committees must have a valid legislative purpose rather than use their authority to target private individuals.
He said he had begun a preliminary inquiry, citing federal statutes 18 U.S.C. Sections 241 and 242, which address conspiracies against constitutional rights and the deprivation of rights under color of law.
"Given what these individuals have said, we have reason to believe, although we are not yet alleging," Reitz told CBS, before describing the potential concern as "a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their First Amendment freedom of association rights."
He also told The Washington Post that lawmakers were "promising repeatedly to potentially break the law when they have the power to do so."
Colin Allred Criticizes Trump's Administration Over the Letters
Congressman-elect Colin Allred criticized Reitz's actions during his interview with CBS News Texas, describing the warnings as part of a broader pattern of resistance to congressional oversight.
"This is an ongoing theme that we've seen, which is that this administration thinks that it cannot be held accountable," Allred said.
He added, "It's been completely lawless, and part of what we saw in the election just a couple of weeks ago was a rejection of that idea."
Allred, who won Texas' newly redrawn 33rd Congressional District in the November midterm elections, is returning to the House in January.
The former congressman also questioned whether Reitz was focusing on the right priorities, pointing to his own experience working in a U.S. attorney's office.
"I think this guy should spend his time doing what I know U.S. Attorneys should be doing because I worked in the U.S. Attorney's Office," he said, citing crime, corruption, cartels, and human trafficking as areas deserving attention.
Watchdog Files Ethics Complaint Against Reitz
The dispute intensified on November 16, when nonprofit organization Campaign for Accountability filed an ethics complaint against Reitz with the State Bar of Texas.
The group asked the bar to examine whether his letters violated professional conduct rules, including restrictions on threatening criminal charges without probable cause and using legal proceedings to burden others.
"Officials who hold prosecutorial power have long been tempted to abuse it for political gain," the organization stated.
Reitz dismissed the complaint, calling it "harassing" and "frivolous" in a post on X.
"I stand by what I've done. I've acted with the highest degree of professionalism," he said.
The Justice Department also defended the prosecutor, describing the complaint as "selective barfare against an administration official."
White House Had Also Warned Democratic Lawmakers
Reitz's intervention followed a similar warning from White House counsel Will Scharf, who sent Garcia a letter cautioning that certain investigative tactics and potentially unlawful subpoenas could cross into criminal territory.
The confrontation comes as Democrats prepare investigations into alleged misconduct and potential conflicts of interest involving Trump's administration and family. Garcia has already sent document-preservation notices to several people connected to the president, laying the groundwork for inquiries once Democrats take control of the House.
Blumenthal rejected Reitz's warning, describing it as an attempt to intimidate lawmakers exercising their constitutional responsibilities.
Legal experts have also questioned the prosecutor's interpretation of federal law. Former House general counsel Stanley Brand dismissed the letters' legal significance, saying, "Legally, these letters don't mean anything, and they should be ignored."
Attorney General Todd Blanche separately told reporters that there were "no ongoing criminal investigations into words that the incoming senators or congressmen have said."