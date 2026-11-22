Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is demanding answers from the Trump administration after masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested two passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The Washington senator condemned footage of the November 21 confrontation, which showed federal agents forcing a woman to the ground on a jet bridge as other travelers watched. The incident also delayed a flight bound for Los Angeles.

Murray made clear that she intends to hold the administration accountable, warning President Donald Trump that Democrats will have oversight power when the new Congress convenes in January.