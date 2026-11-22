Democratic Sen. Patty Murray Issues Stark Warning to Trump After Masked ICE Agents Arrest Two Alaska Airlines Passengers: 'There Will Be Accountability'
Nov. 22 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET
Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is demanding answers from the Trump administration after masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested two passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
The Washington senator condemned footage of the November 21 confrontation, which showed federal agents forcing a woman to the ground on a jet bridge as other travelers watched. The incident also delayed a flight bound for Los Angeles.
Murray made clear that she intends to hold the administration accountable, warning President Donald Trump that Democrats will have oversight power when the new Congress convenes in January.
Murray Warns Trump of Congressional Accountability
Murray responded to the footage in a post on X, describing the encounter at Sea-Tac as disturbing.
"I'm outraged by disturbing video of ICE agents forcing a woman to the ground on a jet bridge at SeaTac," she wrote.
The senator followed her criticism with a direct warning to the president: "Trump answers to a Democratic Congress on January 3rd — there WILL be accountability."
Murray also said she was seeking answers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about the enforcement operation.
Masked Agents Confront Passengers on Jet Bridge
The confrontation took place around 8 a.m. at Gate N9 as passengers prepared to board Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles.
ICE described the operation as a targeted arrest of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national the agency alleged had overstayed his visa.
Video of the incident showed federal officers in unmarked jackets removing people from the boarding area. A woman could be heard shouting that agents were taking her daughter and that she had a work permit.
ICE also identified the second person arrested as Sofia Hernandez Mejia. The agency alleged she had overstayed her Mexican visa and threw hot coffee at officers. ICE said she would face a charge of assaulting a federal officer.
The Port of Seattle condemned the operation, saying it had neither prior knowledge of nor involvement in the enforcement action. Officials also said immigration enforcement at the airport takes place without the port's participation.
Alaska Airlines Says It Had No Advance Notice
Alaska Airlines said it was not notified ahead of the arrests and was looking into whether the appropriate procedures had been followed.
"We recognize how distressing this incident has been for affected employees and guests," the airline said in a statement.
The carrier also clarified that it does not direct or coordinate immigration enforcement operations.
The disruption affected passengers waiting to travel to Los Angeles, with many moved to other flights. Flight 1306 eventually departed at approximately 11 a.m., several hours after its scheduled 8:10 a.m. departure.
Washington Officials Demand Answers From DHS
Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson also criticized the federal operation, saying ICE was "completely out of control."
The Port of Seattle said it was communicating with DHS to determine whether the operation violated protocols established between federal authorities and the airport.
The arrests have raised questions about how federal immigration operations are conducted in airport boarding areas, particularly when passengers and airline employees are caught up in enforcement activity.
Mendoza and Hernandez Mejia were identified by ICE as the targets of the operation. Hernandez Mejia also faces the additional assault allegation, which remains an allegation made by the agency.