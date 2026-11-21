A draft government watchdog report has revealed serious problems with Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) training program, finding that thousands of recruits hired during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown were allowed to bypass traditional instruction and complete online coursework in a matter of hours.

The New York Times obtained the 19-page draft from the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General and reported on it November 20.

It examines changes made during former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's tenure as the administration rushed to expand its deportation force.

Although the report has not been finalized or publicly released, its findings raise questions about how prepared officers were when they entered the field. One instructor reportedly described the changes as a "catastrophic failure."