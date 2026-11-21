Trump's Pentagon Picks Face GOP Revolt as Pete Hegseth's Feud With Republican Defense Hawks Deepens
Nov. 21 2026, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Senate Republicans are preparing to block two of President Donald Trump's Pentagon nominees, adding to growing tensions over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership and the administration's military priorities.
Austin Dahmer and Alex Velez-Green, whose nominations have remained stalled for more than a year, are unlikely to receive the Republican support needed to advance before Democrats take control of Congress in January, according to officials cited by The Washington Post.
Both men have been serving in acting positions within the Pentagon's policy office, led by Elbridge Colby. Their stalled confirmations reflect mounting frustration among Republican lawmakers over the department's decision-making, military strategy, and handling of the war with Iran.
The dispute also comes as Trump continues to stand behind Hegseth, despite growing disagreements between the defense secretary and Republican lawmakers over the Pentagon's direction.
Colby Fight Fuels Nomination Delays
Dahmer and Velez-Green were nominated for senior defense policy positions, but their confirmations have become caught up in congressional frustration with Colby, according to The Washington Post.
Tensions escalated after the Pentagon announced plans to withdraw an Army brigade from Romania. The decision angered Republican defense hawks concerned about the U.S. military presence in Eastern Europe.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., accused Colby of misleading him about the planned withdrawal. Colby rejected the accusation, saying he had not been in a position to make a commitment when the two discussed the matter.
The nominations have struggled to advance through the Senate Armed Services Committee. Federal News Network previously reported that the White House resubmitted both nominations in January 2026 after lawmakers failed to advance them during the previous congressional session.
Army and Navy Leadership Under Pressure
Hegseth's preferred candidate to lead the Army, Gen. Chris LaNeve, is also facing Republican resistance, including opposition from retiring Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, according to The Washington Post.
LaNeve assumed the Army's top leadership responsibilities after Hegseth removed Gen. Randy George without publicly explaining the decision.
LaNeve has also faced scrutiny over his handling of an Army investigation into helicopter pilots who flew near country singer Kid Rock's Tennessee property. The Washington Post previously reported that LaNeve advised George to end the investigation.
Ernst reportedly opposes LaNeve's nomination, raising further questions about whether he can secure enough support to lead the service permanently.
The Army also faces a civilian leadership vacancy following Dan Driscoll's resignation in August after months of friction with Hegseth.
At the Navy, acting Secretary Hung Cao has encountered bipartisan resistance during his confirmation process. Lawmakers raised concerns about proposals to replace electromagnetic aircraft carrier launch systems with older steam-powered technology.
Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., criticized the proposal, saying, "Returning to steam is a nonstarter."
Trump Backs Hegseth Despite Republicans Divide
The Pentagon is also facing resistance over its request for $350 billion in additional defense funding.
Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg has been urging Republican senators to support the administration's proposed funding package.
However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., has signaled that Republicans should first explore a bipartisan agreement rather than immediately pursue a party-line measure.
Thune described the availability of enough Republican votes for the proposed funding strategy as an open question, according to CBS News.