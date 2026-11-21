Senate Republicans are preparing to block two of President Donald Trump's Pentagon nominees, adding to growing tensions over Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership and the administration's military priorities.

Austin Dahmer and Alex Velez-Green, whose nominations have remained stalled for more than a year, are unlikely to receive the Republican support needed to advance before Democrats take control of Congress in January, according to officials cited by The Washington Post.

Both men have been serving in acting positions within the Pentagon's policy office, led by Elbridge Colby. Their stalled confirmations reflect mounting frustration among Republican lawmakers over the department's decision-making, military strategy, and handling of the war with Iran.

The dispute also comes as Trump continues to stand behind Hegseth, despite growing disagreements between the defense secretary and Republican lawmakers over the Pentagon's direction.