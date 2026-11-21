Kash Patel Boasts FBI Is 'Staying Ahead of the Curve' on Cybersecurity as Bureau Investigates Another Major Hack
Nov. 21 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
FBI Director Kash Patel praised the bureau's efforts to protect against cyberattacks just as officials began investigating another major security breach, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The latest incident marks another cybersecurity setback for the bureau, which has already suffered multiple breaches involving sensitive employee information and internal systems in recent months.
Kash Patel Touts FBI's Cybersecurity Efforts
During an appearance on November 19's episode of Hannity, Patel addressed a string of technology disruptions affecting government agencies and private companies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Security Agency.
The FBI director pointed to Operation Winter Shield, describing the initiative as "the backbone infrastructure by which the FBI has engaged over 750 private sector companies."
"The FBI and the intelligence community is going to continuously monitor those activities for nefarious actors," Patel shared. "And when and if such an actor comes up, you can rest assured that this FBI is going to hunt them down."
He added, "Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn't. We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time."
FBI Investigates Another Major Breach
His comments came shortly before news emerged that hackers had apparently accessed the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a nationwide database maintained by the FBI.
The database is used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to access information about fugitives, missing people, criminal histories, outstanding warrants, stolen property and background checks.
President Donald Trump was asked about the incident during a Fox News interview on November 21.
"We just heard about it and I will say that it's not good," he responded.
ShinyHunters Previously Stole FBI Employee Information
The latest incident follows a September breach involving hacking group ShinyHunters, which reportedly obtained personal information belonging to thousands of FBI employees and field agents.
The stolen material included names, home addresses, telephone numbers and other identifying details.
Some personnel working in highly sensitive intelligence positions were also reportedly identified.
Former Hacker Weighs in on FBI Threat
Former hacker and cybersecurity expert Brett Johnson previously warned Radar that the stolen information could put agents and ongoing investigations at risk.
"This will compromise various investigations the FBI is conducting across the nation," Johnson said. "These agents not only have to worry about their safety but every investigation is now questionable."
He added, "The agents are now open to perhaps physical harm, extortion, identity theft... I mean there are any number of things that you can do to screw over or harm an agent. This is extremely bad – extremely bad."