During an appearance on November 19's episode of Hannity, Patel addressed a string of technology disruptions affecting government agencies and private companies, including the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Security Agency.

The FBI director pointed to Operation Winter Shield, describing the initiative as "the backbone infrastructure by which the FBI has engaged over 750 private sector companies."

"The FBI and the intelligence community is going to continuously monitor those activities for nefarious actors," Patel shared. "And when and if such an actor comes up, you can rest assured that this FBI is going to hunt them down."

He added, "Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn't. We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time."