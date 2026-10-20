EXCLUSIVE: FBI Agents' Personal Details Exposed in Major Hacking Breach
Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Insidious hackers hijacked a treasure trove of sensitive FBI intel in a devastating security breach that threatens national security – and experts fear the cyberattack has left America dangerously vulnerable to enemies like Russia and China, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The mysterious hacking group ShinyHunters (SH) made off with the names, addresses, telephone numbers and other personal details of thousands of FBI employees and field agents – information that could easily be sold and weaponized against the U.S. government.
FBI Data Breach Sparks National Security Fears
Incredibly, the breach came just months after the FBI issued a dire public service announcement on May 15 warning medical facilities and schools about the nefarious group's extortion operations in America – only to fall victim to SH itself.
"This will compromise various investigations the FBI is conducting across the nation," former hacker and cybersecurity expert Brett Johnson told RadarOnline.com. "There is no doubt about that. These agents not only have to worry about their safety but every investigation is now questionable.
"The FBI has 37,000 employees and 56 field offices, so every single one has been identified, and everything about them, and that's bad. You are going to see people who just don't like the FBI f--- with them."
For example, the data reveals the names of 14 staffers working on China-related matters and nine in Russia-related roles, including personnel in the "China Intelligence Section," "Russia Operations Section," and "Russia Critical Infra and Tech Threat."
It also identifies three people working in Iran- or Hezbollah-focused intelligence roles, along with personnel involved in other highly sensitive surveillance and clandestine operations.
Expert Warns FBI Breach Could Compromise Investigations
National security expert Wayne Madsen told RadarOnline.com the breach could undermine sensitive FBI operations, including the recent indictment of five men accused of running a "global assassination network" and plotting to kill a Russian dissident, as well as the federal government's crackdown on a thriving Chinese birth-tourism racket that Madsen says could eventually produce spies.
"It compromises all of their cases, and it's just another black mark for the FBI," Madsen said. "I'd say that it's the final nail in the FBI coffin. Stick a fork in them, because they are done."
In a Sept. 23 statement, the FBI said the source of the breach remained "undetermined," adding, "We are actively and aggressively investigating this matter and working closely with those third-party providers that support fbjobs.gov to mitigate any and all risk."
Hackers Claim FBI Breach Was Retaliation
The breach marks a second black eye for FBI Director Kash Patel, whose personal information, embarrassing photos, and mundane Gmail messages from 2010 to 2022 were dumped on the internet by Iranian hackers earlier this year.
ShinyHunters claimed in a post that it targeted the FBI in retaliation for the bureau's May public service announcement, stating, "We were very disappointed to see [that] an agency of your standing would resort to such circulation of disinformation in an attempt to 'disrupt' our operations, an effort that ultimately proved unsuccessful."
Regardless of the hackers' motives, Johnson believes the breach is extremely worrisome for agents and confidential informants in the field because no one really knows whether the stolen information has already been leaked or sold.
"The agents are now open to perhaps physical harm, extortion, identity theft ... I mean there are any number of things that you can do to screw over or harm an agent," said Johnson. "This is extremely bad – extremely bad."