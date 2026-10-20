EXCLUSIVE: FBI Agents' Personal Details Exposed in Major Hacking Breach

Incredibly, the breach came just months after the FBI issued a dire public service announcement on May 15 warning medical facilities and schools about the nefarious group's extortion operations in America – only to fall victim to SH itself.

"This will compromise various investigations the FBI is conducting across the nation," former hacker and cybersecurity expert Brett Johnson told RadarOnline.com. "There is no doubt about that. These agents not only have to worry about their safety but every investigation is now questionable.

"The FBI has 37,000 employees and 56 field offices, so every single one has been identified, and everything about them, and that's bad. You are going to see people who just don't like the FBI f--- with them."

For example, the data reveals the names of 14 staffers working on China-related matters and nine in Russia-related roles, including personnel in the "China Intelligence Section," "Russia Operations Section," and "Russia Critical Infra and Tech Threat."

It also identifies three people working in Iran- or Hezbollah-focused intelligence roles, along with personnel involved in other highly sensitive surveillance and clandestine operations.