Eric and Donald Trump Jr.'s $3.2Billion Pentagon Business Ties Spark Watchdog Audit Amid 'Conflict-of-Interest' Concerns
Nov. 21 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
The Pentagon's watchdog has launched an audit of defense industry awards after companies backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were reported to have received at least $3.2 billion in federal business.
The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General announced the review on November 20.
It will examine whether contracts, loans, grants, and investments were awarded in accordance with federal laws and safeguards designed to prevent improper influence.
The investigation follows concerns raised by Democratic lawmakers after a Washington Post investigation identified 15 companies connected to investment funds associated with the president's sons.
The audit, however, covers defense technology awards more broadly and does not specifically target the Trump family's business interests.
Pentagon Watchdog To Examine Defense Industry Awards
The inspector general's review will examine how the Pentagon evaluates financial awards to defense technology companies, including whether officials followed appropriate procedures and protected sensitive, nonpublic information.
According to the Washington Post, auditors plan to examine selected companies, prioritizing high-value awards and industries such as rare earth minerals, drones, artificial intelligence and rocketry.
The review follows an August 5 request from Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal and Tammy Duckworth, along with Rep. Robert Garcia. The lawmakers asked the watchdog to investigate whether companies connected to the Trump family received preferential treatment.
Trump-Linked Investment Funds Connected To $3.2 Billion In Business
The Washington Post identified 15 companies with investments from funds associated with the Trump brothers, including 1789 Capital and American Ventures.
According to the newspaper's analysis, those businesses received at least $3.2 billion in direct government business after the brothers' investments, along with another $3.1 billion in potential future contract options.
Donald Trump Jr. is a partner at 1789 Capital, while Eric Trump has been associated with American Ventures. Their investments include defense technology businesses such as Anduril Industries and Vulcan Elements, a rare earth magnet manufacturer.
Vulcan received a $620 million Pentagon loan in late 2025. The company's financial ties to 1789 Capital have drawn particular scrutiny because of Donald Trump Jr.'s involvement with the investment firm.
Democratic Lawmakers Question Potential Conflicts Of Interest
In their August letter, the lawmakers asked the inspector general to identify Pentagon awards involving companies connected to the Trump family and examine whether officials complied with applicable ethics requirements.
They also questioned whether outside investors received nonpublic information before government funding decisions were announced.
The lawmakers argued that the overlap between presidential family investments and federal spending could undermine confidence in the Pentagon's contracting process.
Warren and her colleagues have previously raised concerns about the $620 million Vulcan loan and the safeguards governing the Defense Department's Office of Strategic Capital.
White House And Pentagon Deny Preferential Treatment
White House and Pentagon representatives have rejected allegations of favoritism. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly previously said there were no conflicts of interest, while Pentagon spokesman Joel Valdez said political connections and outside investors do not influence funding decisions.
A spokesman for Trump Jr. also told the Washington Post that he does not deal with the federal government through companies in which he invests or advises. Eric Trump has described himself as one of several passive investors in American Ventures.
The scrutiny also extends to claims surrounding Foundation Future Industries, a robotics company affiliated with Eric Trump.
Although a $24 million Pentagon contract has been publicly touted, subsequent reporting questioned whether Foundation itself received that award, noting that related contracts belonged to a company it previously acquired.
The audit has not established wrongdoing by the Trump brothers or the companies involved. Its findings should provide a clearer picture of how the Pentagon awards funding and whether its existing safeguards are adequate.