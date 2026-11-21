The Pentagon's watchdog has launched an audit of defense industry awards after companies backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were reported to have received at least $3.2 billion in federal business.

The Department of Defense Office of Inspector General announced the review on November 20.

It will examine whether contracts, loans, grants, and investments were awarded in accordance with federal laws and safeguards designed to prevent improper influence.

The investigation follows concerns raised by Democratic lawmakers after a Washington Post investigation identified 15 companies connected to investment funds associated with the president's sons.

The audit, however, covers defense technology awards more broadly and does not specifically target the Trump family's business interests.