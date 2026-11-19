Megyn Kelly Mocks 'Idiot' DHS Chief Markwayne Mullin Amid Tech Outages: 'I Have Zero Faith in This Man'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has criticized Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin over his response to a series of technology outages affecting airlines, banks, and government systems, calling him an "idiot" and declaring she had no confidence in his leadership, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero," Kelly said during an episode of her self-titled show. "And this is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up."
Markwayne Mullin's Leadership in Question
Kelly, who publicly supported President Donald Trump during the 2024 election, was responding to Mullin's attempts to reassure Americans following several major technical failures.
She also questioned the administration's explanations for the disruptions, suggesting officials were prematurely dismissing the possibility of cyberattacks.
Explanations for Outages
Kelly mentioned Monday's United Airlines disruption, which delayed departing flights for about 100 minutes after pilots encountered problems with a system used to calculate aircraft weight.
"What happened at United Airlines? Is that a coincidence too?" she asked, questioning the airline's statement that there was no indication of a cybersecurity incident.
"This to me seems like panic control as opposed to genuine reflection," Kelly said.
She also criticized Friday's White House briefing by Mullin and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.
"I want a better explanation," Kelly said, calling for congressional testimony under oath to establish what happened.
Markwayne Mullin Points to Artificial Intelligence
During Monday's appearance on Fox News, Mullin urged Americans to remain calm.
"Well, breathe. The homeland is secure. Our banking system is secure," Mullin said.
Mullin also shared a theory from an unidentified technology expert suggesting that rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, which he referred to as "SI" for superintelligence, could be overwhelming older computer systems.
"When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing. That's a ripple effect," Mullin said.
Congressional Questioning
On Wednesday, November 18, Mullin testified before the House Homeland Security Committee alongside Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia.
"We have seen nothing that would indicate that they are related," Mullin said of the recent outages.
Clayton told lawmakers the failures were separate service disruptions involving maintenance and technical changes.
"These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," Clayton said.
The FAA also suspended installations of additional Juniper routers as investigators examined the malfunction that triggered the ground stop.