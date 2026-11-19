Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly has criticized Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin over his response to a series of technology outages affecting airlines, banks, and government systems, calling him an "idiot" and declaring she had no confidence in his leadership, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"No offense to Markwayne Mullin, but he seems like an idiot. I have zero faith in this man. Zero. Less than zero," Kelly said during an episode of her self-titled show. "And this is a very serious agency, one in which I would like to have some faith in the person heading it up."