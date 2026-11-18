The confrontation occurred before the Homeland Security Secretary entered the hearing room, as he walked through a crowd of reporters and cameras.

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner captured the encounter; the network posted footage on X at around 10 a.m.

A woman filming on her cellphone shouted, "Entire communities have been devastated. Our neighbors have been abducted!"

"Abolish ICE, Abolish the DHS! It is not here to serve the American people! It’s here to devastate and terrorize communities," the woman continued. "The budget for ICE, the budget for DHS, is billions of dollars that money should go into communities. Shame on you, Mr. Secretary!”

The protester argued that billions allocated to immigration enforcement should instead go to affected communities.