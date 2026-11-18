'Shame on You': Markwayne Mullin Confronted by Protesters Ahead of Capitol Hill Hearing on Tech Outages
Nov. 18 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Markwayne Mullin was confronted by anti-ICE protesters as he arrived at the Capitol for a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on worldwide threats, RadarOnline.com can report.
Demonstrators shouted "Shame on you!" while accusing the department of devastating communities,
Protesters Confront Markwayne Mullin Outside Hearing
The confrontation occurred before the Homeland Security Secretary entered the hearing room, as he walked through a crowd of reporters and cameras.
Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner captured the encounter; the network posted footage on X at around 10 a.m.
A woman filming on her cellphone shouted, "Entire communities have been devastated. Our neighbors have been abducted!"
"Abolish ICE, Abolish the DHS! It is not here to serve the American people! It’s here to devastate and terrorize communities," the woman continued. "The budget for ICE, the budget for DHS, is billions of dollars that money should go into communities. Shame on you, Mr. Secretary!”
The protester argued that billions allocated to immigration enforcement should instead go to affected communities.
Hearing Addresses Separate Technology Disruptions
Mullin testified at a hearing titled "Worldwide Threats to the Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11," alongside Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia.
FBI Director Kash Patel did not attend; Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino said Patel had made clear he had no intention of appearing, so the FBI sent Raia.
Lawmakers questioned officials about a series of technology outages over the preceding week: a nationwide FAA ground stop on November 13 that halted flights for about four hours; a Microsoft Outlook outage on November 12; disruptions affecting JPMorgan Chase and other banking services; a United Airlines outage; and the National Security Agency’s internal communications network going offline on November 17.
Clayton told lawmakers the incidents did not appear to be part of a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack, describing them as separate service disruptions associated with maintenance and technical changes.
As Radar previously reported, sources said the NSA outage was related to a system upgrade.
On CNBC’s Squawk Box the day before, Mullin said, "There's no cyber threat that's taking place. The homeland is very secure."
He attributed the FAA disruption to outdated copper telecommunications equipment that needed replacement with fiber. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy previously said a newly installed Juniper router at an FAA facility in Arkansas overwhelmed the network.
Markwayne Mullin Grilled Over LSU Game and ICE Fatal Shootings
Mullin also faced questions about traveling to Louisiana on Saturday, November 14, aboard a government aircraft to attend the LSU-Texas football game in the aftermath of the FAA ground stop.
Ranking Democrat Bennie Thompson criticized the trip as irresponsible and tone-deaf, noting Mullin visited a private suite belonging to a company that received a $2.2billion DHS contract while travelers were stranded.
Mullin defended the trip, saying it had been scheduled weeks earlier so he could take his nieces, that airspace had reopened, and that he would reimburse the government as required by law.
He said canceling could have created confusion because he planned to meet Louisiana officials.
On immigration enforcement, Puerto Rico's resident commissioner Pablo Jose Hernandez challenged Mullin over investigations into ICE-involved shootings and deaths of American citizens, asking whether he was pressuring investigators.
Mullin responded, "I'm not involved in investigations at all. I've already said that, so don’t put words in my mouth!” Hernandez requested investigative files within two weeks; Mullin maintained he was not in charge of the investigations.
'I Shouldn't Have Said That'
Mullin was nominated in March 2026 to replace Kristi Noem, who was fired amid criticism of her leadership.
At his March 18 Senate confirmation hearing, he said he wanted to restore public confidence in DHS and aimed for the department to stop being the lead story within six months.
He described President Trump as a friend they spoke with "more from a friend level than a policy level," pledged to enforce immigration laws within constitutional parameters, and said he regretted calling Alex Pretti, fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis in January 2026, "a deranged individual," adding, "Those words probably should have been retracted… I shouldn't have said that."
Mullin also supported greater ICE-local cooperation, saying, "I would love to see ICE become a transport more than the front line."