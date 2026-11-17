Trump's DHS Chief Markwayne Mullin Accused of Using Private Plane to Attend Football Game as Americans Were Grounded Amid FAA Shutdown
Nov. 17 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing scrutiny after taking a government plane to a college football game while thousands of Americans were stranded following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration shutdown, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The trip was less than 24 hours after Mullin appeared at a White House briefing addressing the emergency.
Markwayne Mullin Flies to LSU Game
Mullin traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to watch Texas defeat LSU 22-21 at Tiger Stadium. More than 14,000 flights were canceled Friday and Saturday, leaving travelers scrambling.
The DHS secretary spent Friday evening alongside Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explaining the communications failure.
Markwayne Mullin Defends Decision
Mullin defended his trip during a Tuesday, November 17, appearance on CNBC, arguing that the shutdown had ended well before his departure.
"We would have never went if the airways weren't completely open," Mullin said. "They'd been completely open for 21 hours."
He added, "We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn't open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time."
Mullin also explained that he had to pay for the flight.
"We have to pay that back. I just want to make this very clear. When I take any type of government travel for personal use, I have to pay personally for that, and I'm not allowed to take tickets for anybody. I have to pay fair market value for all that stuff," he said.
Markwayne Mullin's Trip to LSU
Mullin watched part of the game from the private box of Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, a Louisiana-based company with substantial federal contracts. Bollinger received a $2.2billion Coast Guard contract in December 2025 to build Arctic security cutters.
He said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., helped him obtain the tickets because Scalise is a longtime LSU supporter.
Mullin denied discussing government business with Bordelon during the game.
FAA Halts Router Installations
The FAA announced Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended installations of new Juniper telecommunications routers linked to the ground stop while investigators work to determine what caused the failure.
The disruption began after contractor L3Harris installed a new router at a facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, triggering intermittent communication and radar problems at 17 of the FAA's 22 regional air traffic control centers.
Duffy has also requested approximately $50billion in additional funding to modernize aviation infrastructure, although Congress is asking for more information after already approving $12.5billion for upgrades in 2025.