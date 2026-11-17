The trip was less than 24 hours after Mullin appeared at a White House briefing addressing the emergency.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing scrutiny after taking a government plane to a college football game while thousands of Americans were stranded following a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration shutdown , RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mullin traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to watch Texas defeat LSU 22-21 at Tiger Stadium. More than 14,000 flights were canceled Friday and Saturday, leaving travelers scrambling.

Mullin defended his trip during a Tuesday, November 17, appearance on CNBC, arguing that the shutdown had ended well before his departure.

"We would have never went if the airways weren't completely open," Mullin said. "They'd been completely open for 21 hours."

He added, "We would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn't open. And we still gotta live our lives at the same time."

Mullin also explained that he had to pay for the flight.

"We have to pay that back. I just want to make this very clear. When I take any type of government travel for personal use, I have to pay personally for that, and I'm not allowed to take tickets for anybody. I have to pay fair market value for all that stuff," he said.