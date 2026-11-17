Six people familiar with the matter told CNN that the network, known as NSANet, was down. The system permits agency personnel to exchange classified information, including intelligence on threats to Americans at home and abroad.

Employees were instructed to stagger their arrivals amid what one source described to a publication as a “heightened security threat.”

Different facilities may have experienced uneven effects. The agency was working to restore service and had not publicly identified a definitive cause.

A White House spokesperson, Lauren Bis, told Newsmax, “We see no evidence that this was a cyberattack ... There is no crisis, or anything like that, for Americans to be worried about.”

A person familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal that the outage resulted from a software update intended to patch the system and that the interruption would be temporary.

That account has not been independently confirmed as the agency’s formal conclusion.