NSA's Top-Secret Communications Network Goes Down Amid 'Heightened' Threat Warning — as Massive Cyberattack Targets 178 Major Websites Including CNN and Zoom
Nov. 17 2026, Updated 6:00 p.m. ET
A highly classified internal communications network used by the National Security Agency went offline on November 17, prompting the agency to stagger employee arrivals as officials examined the disruption.
The outage unfolded against a backdrop of separate technology failures that had already unsettled banks, airlines and corporate systems in recent days, though investigators have found no evidence linking the incidents, RadarOnline can report.
NSA Network Offline
Six people familiar with the matter told CNN that the network, known as NSANet, was down. The system permits agency personnel to exchange classified information, including intelligence on threats to Americans at home and abroad.
Employees were instructed to stagger their arrivals amid what one source described to a publication as a “heightened security threat.”
Different facilities may have experienced uneven effects. The agency was working to restore service and had not publicly identified a definitive cause.
A White House spokesperson, Lauren Bis, told Newsmax, “We see no evidence that this was a cyberattack ... There is no crisis, or anything like that, for Americans to be worried about.”
A person familiar with the situation told The Wall Street Journal that the outage resulted from a software update intended to patch the system and that the interruption would be temporary.
That account has not been independently confirmed as the agency’s formal conclusion.
Presidential Communications Unaffected
The disruption occurred while President Donald Trump was traveling in Asia aboard Air Force One.
Current and former officials told CNN that multiple backup networks remained available, ensuring that urgent intelligence could still reach the president.
As Radar previously reported, Trump was in the Philippines on Tuesday and was scheduled to travel to China the following day for meetings that were expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Intelligence-sharing through the Five Eyes partnership, comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, was unaffected, according to a source from one of the member countries and a former American intelligence official.
Historical Precedent for Cyber Attacks & Outage
November 17's interruption was not without precedent. In January 2000, a technical failure disabled computer systems at the agency’s Fort Meade headquarters for nearly three days, interrupting intelligence processing.
Hours before the NSA disruption became known, in a separate incident, security researchers reported that hackers had inserted malicious code into website tools used by 178 organizations through a service called Optimizely.
Among those affected were Zoom, CNN, the BBC, HSBC, Equifax, Salesforce, Peacock, IKEA, Fox News, NPR and others.
The code was designed to steal cryptocurrency payments, capture credit-card details and compromise certain Apple devices.
Researchers identified more than $7,000 in cryptocurrency transfers to wallets controlled by the attackers, but the full scale of financial and device compromise remained unknown.
Separately, the FBI issued a warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned actors were exploiting a penetration-testing framework known as ARTEX AI to automate attacks.
Officials have established no connection between that campaign and the NSA network outage.
The NSA incident arrived after a string of other disruptions. Microsoft Outlook suffered a widespread outage the previous week.
On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a rare nationwide ground stop after a communications failure traced to a router in Arkansas, delaying or canceling thousands of flights.
United Airlines experienced a technology problem on November 16 that briefly halted departures.
Customers of Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and other institutions reported difficulty accessing online accounts the same day, with Zelle also affected. Apple users encountered problems with Apple Pay and related services on November17.
Officials have not linked these events.
Trump: 'It’s fine...Very Much Under Control'
However, Trump dismissed broader concerns about the incidents.
“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and have all the money, things like that happen,” he said. “It’s fine.”
He added that he had spoken with banks and that the situation would be “very much under control.”
When he was asked about safety issues for travel ahead of Thanksgiving, he replied, “No, not at all. People are safe.”
But former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, appearing on Fox News, called for greater transparency.
“I’m wondering the same thing: what’s happening? I’m checking my bank account with a little bit of worry. And what I would say to the White House is transparency is key," she said.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin suggested that advanced artificial-intelligence systems might be overwhelming infrastructure not designed for their speed. Recalling a conversation with a technology professional, he said the individual had attributed cascading failures to “SI,” the term preferred by the administration.
“So when they put in a program that’s able to write code, and it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts to self-fix itself, it’s like a change order on a house,” Mullin said.
No evidence has established that artificial intelligence caused the NSA, banking or aviation disruptions.
Vice President JD Vance additionally sought to calm public anxiety while acknowledging preparation.
“A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water,” he told Fox News. “We don’t see a crisis coming down, but you have to be prepared for everything.”
He noted, “We want to make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we’re also prepared for the worst outcomes.”
The NSA continued efforts to restore its classified network.
Officials maintained that the outage did not compromise urgent presidential communications or the Five Eyes alliance, even as the coincidence of multiple infrastructure failures continued to invite scrutiny.