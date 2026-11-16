Jimmy Fallon Brutally Mocks 'Staggeringly Unqualified' Donald Trump Officials in Skit After FAA Shutdown
Nov. 16 2026, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
Jimmy Fallon weighed in on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issuing a rare nationwide ground-stop – and he didn't pull any punches when it came to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, RadarOnline.com can report.
During a skit on The Tonight Show, which aired on Sunday, November 15, Fallon mocked both Trump officials for how they handled the shutdown. He even came up with a new slogan for the FAA, and brought out impersonators to ask about the communications failure.
Jimmy Fallon Reacts to Nationwide Groundstop
“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the issue was caused by old switches, old routers, and copper lines from the 1980s,” Fallon began. “Apparently, our planes run by the same technology as the Chuck E. Cheese Band.”
He then pivoted to Duffy's press conference, held on Saturday, November 14. He played footage from the event showing Duffy attempting to praise air traffic controllers before being interrupted by feedback.
“I just want to first start off by extending my gratitude for what happened yesterday and the amazing performance of our air-traffic controllers,” Duffy said before apologizing for the technical difficulties. “We’ll wait a second here."
Jimmy Fallon Mocks Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin
“Well, I feel better,” Fallon said. “That pretty much explains the FAA’s new slogan… ‘What the FAA?!'”
From there, the late-night host brought out the Duffy and Mullin impersonators, who started to argue about who was to blame for the shutdown.
This was a reference to the real joint press conference they held amid the shutdown.
Jimmy Fallon Brings Out Impersonators
When asked whether or not the FAA communications issue had anything to do with the Microsoft Outlook outage the day before, Duffy's impersonator admitted to being clueless.
“We don’t know, Jimmy. I mean, people have tried explaining it to us, but we don’t understand a word they’re saying,” he explained.
Markwayne Mullin Impersonator Admits to Being Clueless
“They’re both computers," the Mullin impersonator pointed out. "We’re 99 percent sure about that. Except one of them’s for airplanes and one of them’s for emails.”
“No idea," Duffy's impersonator added. "I mean, I really can’t stress enough how out of our depth we are here. You know, just staggeringly unqualified.”