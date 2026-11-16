“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that the issue was caused by old switches, old routers, and copper lines from the 1980s,” Fallon began. “Apparently, our planes run by the same technology as the Chuck E. Cheese Band.”

He then pivoted to Duffy's press conference, held on Saturday, November 14. He played footage from the event showing Duffy attempting to praise air traffic controllers before being interrupted by feedback.

“I just want to first start off by extending my gratitude for what happened yesterday and the amazing performance of our air-traffic controllers,” Duffy said before apologizing for the technical difficulties. “We’ll wait a second here."